GI Games Round-up: High 5 Games, Playtech, Scientific Games and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of High 5 Games, Playtech, iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Scientific Games, Endorphina, Greentube, Evoplay, Ezugi, Hacksaw Gaming, Pariplay and Relax Gaming.

High 5 Games’ Retro Riches

High 5 Games has launched 1980s arcade game-themed slot Retro Riches.

“With Retro Riches, we’re pushing the boundaries of what the experience of gambling on slot games can really be,” said High 5 Games head of game design Phil Welty… read more

Playtech’s Epic Ape II

Playtech’s Origins studio has released its latest slot game, Epic Ape II.

“Epic Ape is one of our most enduringly popular titles, and with more frequent Free Games triggers, plus a win-boosting Gold Ape symbol, the sequel promises even more excitement,” said Origins game producer Raz Oved… read more

iSoftBet’s Ancients of Korea

iSoftBet is taking players to the Far East in its newest slot release Ancients of Korea.

“Ancients of Korea allows us to create incredibly immersive, artistic environments in an incredibly interesting part of history,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton… read more

Pragmatic Play / Rahisibet

Pragmatic Play has further expanded its African footprint following a multi-product agreement with Rahisibet.

“Our focus on growing in Africa is unwavering and we’re delighted to announce this important deal,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely… read more

Pragmatic Play’s Chicken Drop

Pragmatic Play also announced its latest game release with the launch of farm-inspired slot Chicken Drop.

“Moving away from the Viking-inspired action of our previous release, we wanted to treat our players to a fun-filled farm retreat,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely… read more

Scientific Games / BetRivers

Scientific Games has rolled out its slots in West Virginia’s regulated iGaming market in partnership with Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers.com.

“We are excited to have partnered with Scientific Games to be the first online operator in West Virginia to bring these top quality and much-loved casino games to our players,” said Rush Street Interactive president Richard Schwartz… read more

Scientific Games’ Jin Ji Bao Xi Megaways

Scientific Games has also this week launched an upgraded version of its popular Jin Ji Bao Xi game featuring the Megaways mechanic.

“This year has seen us produce a wide range of Megaways games that have proven to be a hit with players, demonstrating that we are capable of bringing new twists to a genre of slots that shows no signs of slowing down,” said SG Digital content specialist director Rob Procter… read more

Hacksaw Gaming / Scientific Games

Scientific Games has also expanded its OpenGaming platform through a new integration with Hacksaw Gaming.

“Partnering with Scientific Games is a huge milestone for Hacksaw Gaming,” said Hacksaw Gaming chief operating officer Marcus Cordes… read more

Greentube’s Twin Spinner Sizzling Hot deluxe

Greentube has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its latest slot, Twin Spinner Sizzling Hot deluxe.

“The Twin Spinner mechanic adds a brand new dimension to the Sizzling Hot experience and offers players the chance to win big across two reel sets,” said Greentube head of sales and key account management Markus Antl… read more

Evoplay’s Bonanza Wheel

Evoplay has announced the launch of its latest game release, Bonanza Wheel.

“Demonstrating our unique approach to game design, our latest title Bonanza Wheel serves as a nod towards the ‘spin the wheel’ gameshows of old, but with some new features of course,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk… read more

Ezugi / Microgame

Ezugi has expanded its presence in the Italian iGaming market through a new partnership with Microgame.

“This partnership will strengthen and unite both parties and we are thrilled to be offering our content to operators and players in Italy via a true gaming pioneer and the leading supplier in the market,” said Ezugi CEO Kfir Kugler… read more

Endorphina’s Akbar & Birbal

Endorphina has released its latest slot game Akbar & Birbal.

“This is a legendary story of the great emperor Akbar and Radja Birbal and their unforgettable adventures,” said Endorphina head of account management Gretta Kochkonyan… read more

Pariplay / BOSS. Gaming Solutions

Pariplay has agreed a deal to provide its portfolio of games to BOSS. Gaming Solutions’ BOSS Casino, Bootlegger Casino and Ole.bet brands.

“We are thrilled to expand our game collection with over 80 new Pariplay games across desktop and mobile platforms, giving our players diverse new titles to try out,” said BOSS. Gaming Solutions chief operating officer Catalina Lukianenko… read more

Relax Gaming / RubyPlay

Relax Gaming has agreed a deal to integrate games from RubyPlay onto its platform, including titles such as Alice in the Wild and Adventures of Li’l Red.

“RubyPlay has firmly established a name for creating original player-centric content that’s recognised and loved by a wide range of demographics, and we’re sure they will prove a welcome addition to the Relax family,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon… read more

Other notable game releases this week include:

Skywind Group’s Sticky Sevens Megaways

Stakelogic’s Mystery Drop

Realistic Games’ Re-Trigger Happy Deluxe

Booongo’s 3 Coins Egypt

Yggdrasil’s Golden Gorgon

Habanero’s Calaveras Explosivas

Wazdan’s Fortune Reels

Red Rake Gaming’s Super 20 Stars

Swintt’s Lone Rider XtraWays

Belatra’s Zombie Town

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Design Works Gaming / White Hat Gaming

Blueprint Gaming / SoftSwiss

Tom Horn Gaming / SkillOnNet

Gaming Corps / GrooveGaming

Salsa Technology / Pipa Games

LiveG24 / RicreativoB’s Macaowin.it