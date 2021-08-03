This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming takes to the seas with latest slot Deep Descent

3rd August 2021 9:55 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games provider Relax Gaming is taking players to the depths of the ocean with its latest slot release, Deep Descent.

The new game offers over 3,000 ways to win and an RTP of 95 per cent, with the 5x3 slot quickly evolving into a 5x5 slot during gameplay and offering a maximum win of almost 19,000x.

Every game round starts with five columns and three rows. In each spin, a random low-value symbol will be selected as a collectable. Each time it appears in a winning combination it’s added to the collection meter that fills up to take divers deeper, where another row of symbols together with a wild symbol are added.

Players need 21 collection symbols to venture into level three, where yet another row of symbols is unlocked, along with a new wild symbol.

“Deep Descent is a high volatility title designed to treat players to all the adventure and beauty of the deep blue sea,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “They cannot only expect a thrilling, feature-rich experience, but can also gain instant access to the bonus round to swiftly boost winning chances.

“With beautifully designed, vibrant graphics and a deeply immersive gameplay, Deep Descent offers a relaxing yet exciting experience for these warmer summer months.”

