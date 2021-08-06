GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Relax Gaming, High 5 Games and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Red Tiger, Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, High 5 Games, iSoftBet and Greentube.

Red Tiger / Lottomatica

Evolution-owned Red Tiger has launched its slots with leading Italian casino and sports betting operator Lottomatica.

"It's great to be live with a progressive operator like Lottomatica and is another milestone in Red Tiger's continued push into the Italian market," said Evolution commercial director Gavin Hamilton

Relax Gaming’s Deep Descent

Relax Gaming is taking players to the depths of the ocean with its latest slot release, Deep Descent.

"Deep Descent is a high volatility title designed to treat players to all the adventure and beauty of the deep blue sea," said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon

Pragmatic Play’s Fruit Party 2

Pragmatic Play has unveiled the sequel to one of its most popular slot games with the release of Fruit Party 2.

"We strive to bring excellent products to our players and we're very happy to bring an update of one of our iconic hits to the industry," said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely

High 5 Games’ Fort of Fortune

High 5 Games has launched its popular Fort of Fortune slot in Michigan with a number of online casino operators

iSoftBet’s Wild Hammer Megaways

iSoftBet has unveiled a new Norse-themed slot game hit, Wild Hammer Megaways.

"Wild Hammer Megaways takes an engaging theme and adds the power of Megaways to it, for heroic win potential," said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton

iSoftBet / Dotworkers

iSoftBet has also this week expanded its presence in Latin America through a new integration with platform provider Dotworkers.

"Latin America is an incredibly exciting opportunity and we're delighted to further our footprint in markets like Peru, Venezuela, Paraguay, and Chile after partnering with Dotworkers," said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind

Greentube / First Casino

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has gone live in Ukraine’s newly regulated iGaming market for the first time through an integration with Nubula Games’ First Casino brand.

"The online gaming market in Ukraine is one rich with potential and we are delighted to have further expanded our presence into the country with this partnership," said Greentube key account manager for Ukraine Opher Ben Zvi

Other notable game releases this week include:

Inspired Entertainment’s Super Hot Fruits Megaways

ESA Gaming’s Egypt Mine.

Live 5’s Wolf 81

Yggdrasil and True Lab’s Siren Song

Stakelogic and Hurricane Games’ Star Wild Blaster

Blueprint Gaming’s Fishin’ Frenzy Megaways

Realer Dealer Studios’ Real Roulette with Rishi

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Skywind Group / Rootz

Swintt / Soft2Bet

SOFTSWISS / Spadegaming

Playson / Premier sportska kladionica

1X2 Network / Betpoint.it and BoyleSports

Tom Horn Gaming / 7bet.lt and SkillOnNet

Wazdan / Tuko Productions

BetGames / Europebet

Vivo Gaming / Red Rake Gaming

Spearhead Studio / SkillOnNet

Playzido / EnergyCasino

Fantasma Games / Salsa Technology

Pariplay / Caleta Gaming