Aspire Global to power new iGaming brand for JNS Gaming

Stockholm-listed iGaming solutions provider Aspire Global has agreed a deal to power a new online casino and sportsbook brand for JNS Gaming.

Aspire will provide its entire proprietary offering to launch JNS’ new brand later this year, including platform, sportsbook, games, game aggregator and managed services.

“This is yet another partnership which proves the strength of Aspire Global’s competitive iGaming offering,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “With our presence in four continents and a complete, leading iGaming offering covering the whole value chain, we provide our partners with cutting-edge solutions and crucial expansion opportunities. Aspire Global is the true powerhouse for iGaming operators.”

“We were looking for an experienced, technically advanced partner who can offer us a complete solution,” said JNS Gaming CEO Jeremy Taylor, who previously served as group marketing director for Betsson and managing director of Genting Casinos UK.

“With Aspire Global, we get a long-term partner with whom we can develop and grow a significant, new brand.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 1.26 per cent lower at SEK62.50 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.