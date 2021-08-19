This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Soft2Bet
Hi
Fu

Big Time Gaming launches enhanced Gold Megaways slot game

19th August 2021 9:42 am GMT
NetEnt

Evolution-owned games studio Big Time Gaming has launched Gold Megaways, taking the acclaimed Megaways mechanic and ramping it up to a million ways to win.

Big Time has pushed the concept of its successful Megaways game engine to its limits with the new game, enabling 1,000,000 ways to win during the Free Spins with Extending Reels modes. In an original Megaways game, players could play on 117,649 possible pay lines.

Other features include Win Exchange, which gives players the option to swap wins of 70 times stake or more for 12 Free Spins. Additionally, when players win between 20 and 70 times stake, they have the option to exchange the entire win for the chance to be awarded 12 Free Spins.

The slot went live Wednesday via SG Digital’s platform with leading operators Flutter Entertainment, Entain, LeoVegas, Unibet and Betsson, and is expected to be Big Time’s biggest release of the summer.

"Gold was Big Time Gaming's first ever game," explained Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson. "We set out then to change the industry with a new breed of slot mechanics and it's fitting that Gold is crowned with Megaways for its 10th Anniversary edition.

"As a business we thrive on innovation, and we can't wait to reveal what we're working on with Evolution! The upcoming decade will see a jurassic shift in online entertainment.”

SG Digital content specialist director Rob Procter said: “We’re thrilled to be the debut platform for Gold Megaways because we know that this is a really big release. The original Megaways was so influential, and this is its next phase. BTG are always pushing the boundaries, always innovating and it’s fun to imagine just what they will do next.”

Related Tags
Big Time Gaming Casino Evolution iGaming Megaways SG Digital Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Michigan boosts Golden Nugget Online Gaming revenue in Q2

William Hill takes lead in Iowa online sportsbook market in July

Relax Gaming discusses latest release Money Cart 2 Bonus Reels

Reflex Gaming eyes US expansion with ODDSworks partnership

Kindred Group profits as sports betting revenue soars in Q2

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, High 5 Games, Slotmill and more

Record second quarter for Betsson as active customers surpass 1m

Africa’s Editec Online transforms into GOAT Interactive

First half boon for Evolution as revenue nears €500m mark

Betsson’s moment of magic with Messi

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, NetEnt, Evoplay and more

Playtech brings arcade style shoot ‘em ups to the casino

Big Time Gaming launches Spicy Meatballs slot

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

Evolution completes Big Time Gaming acquisition

Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Greentube
NetEnt
Aspire Global
Future Anthem