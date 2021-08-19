Big Time Gaming launches enhanced Gold Megaways slot game

Evolution-owned games studio Big Time Gaming has launched Gold Megaways, taking the acclaimed Megaways mechanic and ramping it up to a million ways to win.

Big Time has pushed the concept of its successful Megaways game engine to its limits with the new game, enabling 1,000,000 ways to win during the Free Spins with Extending Reels modes. In an original Megaways game, players could play on 117,649 possible pay lines.

Other features include Win Exchange, which gives players the option to swap wins of 70 times stake or more for 12 Free Spins. Additionally, when players win between 20 and 70 times stake, they have the option to exchange the entire win for the chance to be awarded 12 Free Spins.

The slot went live Wednesday via SG Digital’s platform with leading operators Flutter Entertainment, Entain, LeoVegas, Unibet and Betsson, and is expected to be Big Time’s biggest release of the summer.

"Gold was Big Time Gaming's first ever game," explained Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson. "We set out then to change the industry with a new breed of slot mechanics and it's fitting that Gold is crowned with Megaways for its 10th Anniversary edition.

"As a business we thrive on innovation, and we can't wait to reveal what we're working on with Evolution! The upcoming decade will see a jurassic shift in online entertainment.”

SG Digital content specialist director Rob Procter said: “We’re thrilled to be the debut platform for Gold Megaways because we know that this is a really big release. The original Megaways was so influential, and this is its next phase. BTG are always pushing the boundaries, always innovating and it’s fun to imagine just what they will do next.”