GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Playtech, Evoplay and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Big Time Gaming, Playtech, Evoplay, High 5 Games, Greentube, Relax Gaming, Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Slotmill and iSoftBet.

Big Time Gaming’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire Megapays

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming has launched Who Wants to be a Millionaire Megapays via Relax Gaming’s distribution platform.

"Big Time Gaming has the world-wide exclusive rights to Who Wants to be a Millionaire," said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson

Playtech’s Blue Wizard Megaways

Playtech’s Rarestone studio has launched an enhanced Megaways version of its popular Fire Blaze: Blue Wizard slot game.

"The Blue Wizard is entering a whole new dimension with our brand new Megaways edition," said Rarestone chief operating officer James Stewart

Evoplay’s Save the Hamster

Evoplay has expanded its game portfolio with the launch of a new multiplayer instant game, Save the Hamster.

"We really tried to push the boundaries of what our instant games collection can deliver with our latest title by bringing a captivating storyline to a well-established genre," said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk

Evoplay’s Shadow of Luxor Jackpot

Evoplay has also this week launched a new Egyptian-themed slot game, Shadow of Luxor Jackpot.

"We're delighted to offer players our latest title, Shadow of Luxor Jackpot, which will mesmerise our audience with its attractive Egyptian-based theme," said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk

High 5 Games’ Da Vinci Creations

High 5 Games has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of its latest Da Vinci-brand game, Da Vinci Creations

Greentube’s Star Supreme

Greentube has introduced its latest slot release Star Supreme, which offers a twist on the classic fruit-themed game.

"This is an exciting release for us, because it is the fruit of a joint project with some our key partners to produce a game that delivers not only a classic theme, but combines that with a unique mechanic to really bring the next level to the players," said Greentube director of games development and operations Steven Cross

Relax Gaming’s Troll’s Gold

Relax Gaming has expanded its portfolio of slots with the launch of Troll’s Gold.

"Troll's Gold is an enthralling addition to our fantastic range of slots, and with its exciting bonuses and feature, players will find themselves reeling in plenty of awards from these generous trolls," said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon

Pariplay / Neobiz

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has further expanded its Fusion platform with new content from Portuguese developer Neobiz Creative Games Studio.

"Portugal is one of the markets that Pariplay currently has its focus on and it is showing impressive growth and potential," said Pariplay business development director Jose Micallef

Pariplay / BOSS. Gaming Solutions

Pariplay has also rolled out more than 80 games with BOSS. Gaming Solutions brands, including Boss Casino, Bootlegger Casino and Ole.bet.

"We are thrilled to expand our game collection with over 80 new Pariplay games across desktop and mobile platforms, giving our players diverse new titles to try out," said BOSS. Gaming Solutions chief operating officer Catalina Lukianenko

Pragmatic Play’s Chili Heat Megaways

Pragmatic Play’s latest slot welcomes players to put on their dancing shoes and join the festivities in its latest release Chili Heat Megaways.

"The first iteration of this title went down an absolute treat with our players, so it felt like a suitable time to give it a repurposing," said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely

Pragmatic Play / StarGames

Pragmatic Play has also this week seen its portfolio of slots go live with Greentube’s German-facing B2C brand StarGames.

"We are thrilled to be live with a top-tier operator brand like StarGames, as the deal marks another significant milestone in the development of our presence in regulated markets, particularly in such an important new one, such as Germany," said Pragmatic Play vice president of Malta operations Lena Yasir

Pragmatic Play / Loto Giro

Meanwhile, Pragmatic Play has expanded its LatAm footprint after taking multiple verticals live with Loto Giro in Brazil.

"We've focused hard on bringing multiple verticals to operators in Latin America and we're delighted to take three of our product ranges live with Loto Giro across Brazil," said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias

Slotmill / Casumo

Slotmill has signed a deal to provide its portfolio of slots to operator Casumo.

"The agreement with Casumo is super exciting as it will make the Slotmill games available at another Tier 1 operator," said Slotmill founder Johan Ohman

iSoftBet / Jokerstar

iSoftBet has expanded its presence in Germany’s newly regulated market through an agreement with Kling Automaten’s Jokerstar.

"We're continuously on the lookout to partner with operators who match our vision, and we are very pleased to team up with Jokerstar," said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind

iSoftBet / Sellatuparley

iSoftBet has further strengthened its presence in Latin America after partnering with Corporacion Tecnodata.

"Yet another step towards our expansion in Latin America," said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind

Red Tiger / BetRivers

Rush Street Interactive has partnered with Evolution to be among the first operators in Michigan to offer games from Red Tiger.

"We are excited to partner with Evolution to bring these top quality and much-loved Red Tiger casino games to our players in Michigan," said Rush Street Interactive CEO Richard Schwartz

