EveryMatrix powers winmasters launch in Greece

Gaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has powered the launch of winmasters’ new betting and gaming offering in the regulated Greek iGaming market.

Following an agreement last month, winmasters has started to migrate all of its local brands to EveryMatrix and has launched the winmasters site in Greece.

EveryMatrix is providing the operator with its full product suite, including player account management (PAM), sportsbook, casino management and affiliate platform.

“The launch of winmasters in Greece is a huge milestone worth celebrating,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes. “I'm beyond proud of how our teams handled this complex project. winmasters is a top operator in regulated markets and it has been steadily growing over the years.

“Their experienced team paired with our technology proved to be a winning match and we're looking forward to being their partner for many years to come.”

winmasters currently operates in Greece, Romania, Cyprus, and Malta, and is looking to launch its brand in other European regulated markets in the next year.