GI Games Round-up: Evoplay, Pariplay, Scientific Games and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Pariplay, Scientific Games, iSoftBet, Relax Gaming and High 5 Games.

Pragmatic Play’s Yum Yum Powerways

Pragmatic Play has unveiled its latest slot release Yum Yum Powerways.

“Our continuous determination to bring excellent products to our players takes another step forward with Yum Yum Powerways,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely… read more

Evoplay’s Fruit Super Nova 30

Evoplay has unveiled its latest slot revamp with the launch of Fruit Super Nova 30.

“We’re revisiting the classic games collection launched earlier in the year, bolstering the action with exciting new mechanics and a maximum win now worth 5100x the player’s bet,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk… read more

Pariplay / The Mill Adventure

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has agreed a distribution deal with The Mill Adventure.

“We are very excited to be partnering closely with The Mill Adventure,” said Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew Maclean… read more

Scientific Games / Soft2Bet

Soft2Bet has agreed to integrate content from Scientific Games across its network of brands.

“We strive to work with the best content suppliers around and there’s no doubt that Scientific Games are high up on that list with one of the biggest gaming footprints around,” said Soft2Bet CEO Boris Chaikin... read more

iSoftBet’s Legend of the Four Beasts

iSoftBet is taking players on another mythological adventure in its latest slot release Legend of the Four Beasts.

“Legend of the Four Beasts sees us venture into mythology again in search of huge wins, this time facing off against fearsome creatures of Chinese legend,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton… read more

iSoftBet / Arcadem

iSoftBet has also expanded its portfolio through a new deal with newly-founded slot developer Arcadem.

“New game suppliers are the crux of innovation in our industry, bringing fresh approaches and new eyes to the market,” said iSoftBet commercial aggregation manager Denisa Csepregi… read more

Relax Gaming / PokerStars

Relax Gaming has secured a landmark agreement with Flutter Entertainment-owned operator PokerStars.

“It’s always a pleasure to partner with the world’s leading online brands that are making a huge impact in the market through innovation and a quality offering,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola… read more

High 5 Games’ Quadruple Da Vinci Diamonds

High 5 Games has expanded its portfolio of Da Vinci-themed slots with the launch of Quadruple Da Vinci Diamonds in Michigan… read more

