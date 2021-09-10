GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Greentube, Pragmatic Play and more

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Greentube, Pragmatic Play and more10th September 2021 9:44 am GMT
This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features leading iGaming suppliers such as Red Tiger, Greentube, High 5 Games, Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, Pariplay, Relax Gaming and NetEnt.
Red Tiger’s NFT Megaways
Evolution-owned Red Tiger has released NFT Megaways, its first slot game to integrate non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
“At Evolution we have a long record of innovation and being first with distinctively different new ideas,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter… read more
Greentube / Jokerstar
Greentube has expanded its presence in Germany through the launch of its content with Kling Automaten’s Jokerstar.
“Kling Automaten GmbH is an operator with great experience in the German market and we are thrilled to be part of their expansion into the online sector,” said Greentube key account manager Germany Julia Schagerl… read more
High 5 Games’ Interstellar Attack
High 5 Games is taking players into outer space with the release of its latest slot Interstellar Attack.
“We never stop innovating and Interstellar Attack is proof of that,” said High 5 Games director of client partner Lauren Gazneli… read more
Pragmatic Play / Supabets
Pragmatic Play has agreed a deal to distribute its content to South African operator Supabets through an integration with Intelligent Gaming’s platform.
“South Africa is yet another region that is key to our development goals so it’s exciting to get on board with a partner such as Intelligent Gaming,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely… read more
iSoftBet’s Golden Gallina
iSoftBet has expanded its game portfolio with the launch of a new adventure-themed 243-ways slot Golden Gallina.
“Golden Gallina is another egg-citing addition to our expansive portfolio,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton… read more
Pariplay / Pragmatic Solutions
Aspire Global’s Pariplay has partnered with Pragmatic Solutions to deliver its proprietary games portfolio and Fusion content via the Pragmatic platform.
“We continue to implement our growth strategy in regulated markets and this deal with Pragmatic Solutions will see our content reach new audiences across a number of jurisdictions,” said Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew Maclean… read more
Relax Gaming’s Dead Man’s Trail
Relax Gaming is inviting players to explore the rough seas in its latest release Dead Man’s Trail.
“Dead Man’s Trail is an adrenaline pumping slot with surprises at every turn,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon… read more
NetEnt / High 5 Games
High 5 Games has added a range of free-to-play NetEnt games to its High 5 Casino-branded social casino.
“We’re thrilled to bolster our relationship with Evolution Group and bring our social casino players in the United States the same NetEnt titles that real-money players all over the world can’t get enough of,” said High 5 Games vice president of operations Yana Tsyganova… read more
Other notable games releases this week include:
BGaming’s Dragon's Gold 100
Stakelogic’s The Expendables: New Mission Megaways
DraftKings’ Rocket
Wazdan’s Power of Gods: Hades
Spearhead Studios’ Muertitos Video Bingo
ELK Studios’ Zulu Gold
Play’n GO’s Dr Toonz
Yggdrasil & AvatarUX’s PapayaPop
Foxium’s Cossacks: The Wild Hunt
Northern Lights Gaming’s God of Fire
Gamevy’s Calavera Bingo and Tomatina Bingo
Booongo’s Ganesha Boost
Belatra Games’ Book Multi Choice
Green Jade Games’ Cheeky Cheshire
Yggdrasil & Dreamtech’s Sabres & Swords Charge GigaBlox
Playson’s 9 Happy Pharaohs
Blueprint Gaming’s King Kong Cash Prize Lines
Other notable platform integrations this week include:
BF Games / Parimatch
Matrix Studios / Apuesta Total
QTech Games / Skywind Group
Playson / AlphaBET Gaming
Hacksaw Gaming / Flutter’s Paddy Power Betfair
Red Rake Gaming / Lottomatica
Betixon / TOPsport
1X2 Network / 32Red
Yggdrasil / Betway
Wazdan / Odin Services
FeelSpin / Wanabet
Swintt / Max Entertainment