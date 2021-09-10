GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Greentube, Pragmatic Play and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features leading iGaming suppliers such as Red Tiger, Greentube, High 5 Games, Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, Pariplay, Relax Gaming and NetEnt.

Red Tiger’s NFT Megaways

Evolution-owned Red Tiger has released NFT Megaways, its first slot game to integrate non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

"At Evolution we have a long record of innovation and being first with distinctively different new ideas," said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter

Greentube / Jokerstar

Greentube has expanded its presence in Germany through the launch of its content with Kling Automaten’s Jokerstar.

"Kling Automaten GmbH is an operator with great experience in the German market and we are thrilled to be part of their expansion into the online sector," said Greentube key account manager Germany Julia Schagerl

High 5 Games’ Interstellar Attack

High 5 Games is taking players into outer space with the release of its latest slot Interstellar Attack.

"We never stop innovating and Interstellar Attack is proof of that," said High 5 Games director of client partner Lauren Gazneli

Pragmatic Play / Supabets

Pragmatic Play has agreed a deal to distribute its content to South African operator Supabets through an integration with Intelligent Gaming’s platform.

"South Africa is yet another region that is key to our development goals so it's exciting to get on board with a partner such as Intelligent Gaming," said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely

iSoftBet’s Golden Gallina

iSoftBet has expanded its game portfolio with the launch of a new adventure-themed 243-ways slot Golden Gallina.

"Golden Gallina is another egg-citing addition to our expansive portfolio," said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton

Pariplay / Pragmatic Solutions

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has partnered with Pragmatic Solutions to deliver its proprietary games portfolio and Fusion content via the Pragmatic platform.

"We continue to implement our growth strategy in regulated markets and this deal with Pragmatic Solutions will see our content reach new audiences across a number of jurisdictions," said Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew Maclean

Relax Gaming’s Dead Man’s Trail

Relax Gaming is inviting players to explore the rough seas in its latest release Dead Man’s Trail.

"Dead Man's Trail is an adrenaline pumping slot with surprises at every turn," said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon

NetEnt / High 5 Games

High 5 Games has added a range of free-to-play NetEnt games to its High 5 Casino-branded social casino.

"We're thrilled to bolster our relationship with Evolution Group and bring our social casino players in the United States the same NetEnt titles that real-money players all over the world can't get enough of," said High 5 Games vice president of operations Yana Tsyganova

Other notable games releases this week include:

BGaming’s Dragon's Gold 100

Stakelogic’s The Expendables: New Mission Megaways

DraftKings’ Rocket

Wazdan’s Power of Gods: Hades

Spearhead Studios’ Muertitos Video Bingo

ELK Studios’ Zulu Gold

Play’n GO’s Dr Toonz

Yggdrasil & AvatarUX’s PapayaPop

Foxium’s Cossacks: The Wild Hunt

Northern Lights Gaming’s God of Fire

Gamevy’s Calavera Bingo and Tomatina Bingo

Booongo’s Ganesha Boost

Belatra Games’ Book Multi Choice

Green Jade Games’ Cheeky Cheshire

Yggdrasil & Dreamtech’s Sabres & Swords Charge GigaBlox

Playson’s 9 Happy Pharaohs

Blueprint Gaming’s King Kong Cash Prize Lines

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

BF Games / Parimatch

Matrix Studios / Apuesta Total

QTech Games / Skywind Group

Playson / AlphaBET Gaming

Hacksaw Gaming / Flutter’s Paddy Power Betfair

Red Rake Gaming / Lottomatica

Betixon / TOPsport

1X2 Network / 32Red

Yggdrasil / Betway

Wazdan / Odin Services

FeelSpin / Wanabet

Swintt / Max Entertainment