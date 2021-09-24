GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evolution, Relax Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evolution, Relax Gaming and more24th September 2021 9:26 am GMT
The latest game and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playtech, Evolution, Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Evoplay, Endorphina, Slotmill, iSoftBet and High 5 Games.
Playtech’s Empire Treasures: Vikings
Playtech’s Ash studio has launched the latest title in its Empire Treasures series of slots with the release of Empire Treasures: Vikings.
“Arriving hot on the heels of Wild Crusade, Vikings continues our exciting new Empire Treasures series, which is already proving highly popular with a wide range of players,” said Ash game producer Diana Koleva.
Evolution’s Cash or Crash
Evolution has released a new online live game show title, Cash or Crash.
“This year we have chosen to introduce more decision-making and strategy into our game shows to expand the space to a wider and new audience,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter.
Relax Gaming’s Volatile Vikings
Relax Gaming has launched a new Nordic-themed slot, Volatile Vikings.
“Our dev team has done yet another tremendous job with Volatile Vikings,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.
Pragmatic Play’s Starlight Princess
Pragmatic Play is taking players on a journey into the clouds in search of the ethereal princess in its latest slot release, Starlight Princess.
“Heading in a new direction with an anime-inspired theme, we’ve brought our celebrated mechanics into unchartered territory in a bid to appeal to our global spread of players,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.
Greentube’s Cash Connection: Book of Ra
Greentube has launched Cash Connection: Book of Ra, an action-packed re-imagining of its popular Book of Ra brand.
“Our Cash Connection series has proven to be a popular addition to our Home of Games, with the chance of winning big prizes,” said Greentube head of sales and key account management Markus Antl.
Evoplay’s Fruit Disco
Evoplay has wound back the clock with its new fruit-inspired slot game Fruit Disco.
“Our latest release goes a long way in demonstrating our calculated approach to the game design process, incorporating new mechanics and a classic aesthetic to deliver an unforgettable experience,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.
Endorphina’s Book of Oil
Endorphina has expanded its slots portfolio with the launch of Book of Oil.
Endorphina / Betpoint Group
Endorphina has also this week agreed a deal to integrate its games with Malta-based operator Betpoint Group.
“We at Endorphina are very happy to join forces with the prominent operator Betpoint Group,” said Endorphina senior sales manager Zdenek Llosa.
Slotmill / Paf
Slotmill has signed a deal to integrate its content with Aland Islands-based operator Paf via Relax Gaming.
“We are delighted to have concluded the agreement with Paf and look forward to being part of their expansion throughout the Nordic region,” said Slotmill founder Johan Ohman.
Slotmill / Vavada
Slotmill has also this week expanded its presence in Central and Eastern Europe through a new deal with online casino operator Vavada.
“The addition of Vavada is very satisfying and I believe that the BURST function and rich player experience will make the Slotmill games well received by the Vavada players,” said Slotmill’s Ohman.
iSoftBet’s Tyrant King Megaways
iSoftBet has unveiled Tyrant King Megaways, the first title in the supplier’s new Apex Predator series of slots.
“Tyrant King Megaways sees us start a whole new project in our Apex Predator series, where our intrepid explorer will encounter some of the most imposing creatures to ever stalk the earth,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.
High 5 Games’ Jaguar Princess
High 5 Games has expanded its portfolio in Michigan’s regulated iGaming with the launch of Jaguar Princess.
Other notable game releases this week include:
Booongo’s Tiger Jungle
Kalamba Games’ Jewels of Jupiter
Microgaming & Fortune Factory Studios’ Jurassic World: Raptor Riches
BetMGM’s Mirage Mega Magma
Yggdrasil & Peter & Sons’ Hammer of Gods
Belatra Games’ Lucie's Cats
Playson’s 5 Fortunator
Lucksome’s Loki: Lord of Mischief
Play’n GO’s The Wild Class
Stakelogic & Hurricane Games’ 9 Pyramids of Fortune
WorldMatch’s Into the Wilds
Other notable platform integrations this week include:
Swintt / ComeOn Group
Habanero / Betway Ghana
SOFTSWISS / Pipa Games
Habanero / Codere
Playson / Fonbet
Salsa Technology / Onlyplay
HITSqwad / Black Cow Technology