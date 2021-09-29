Relax Gaming signs content supply deal with Ellmount Entertainment

Casino aggregator and content provider Relax Gaming has agreed a deal to provide games to Ellmount Entertainment’s CasinoRoom brand.

The agreement will see the Malta and Sweden licensed operator offer players a range of proprietary titles from Relax, including Top Dawg$, Dead Man’s Trail and Money Train 2.

“We have a track record for pushing the boundaries in game development and are confident that reputation will grow thanks to this new partnership with Ellmount Entertainment,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola.

“This deal comes as testament to the value that Relax brings to the table for both the operators and studios we work with, delivering top-level content quickly and easily. We are excited to see this deal blossom in the coming months.”

Ellmount Entertainment chief marketing officer Mery Blomqvist said: “Further increasing our offering with a key partner like Relax Gaming is an important step for everyone here at Ellmount Entertainment.

“We look forward to seeing their intuitive designs and innovative gameplay draw new players from a host of demographics thanks to this agreement.”