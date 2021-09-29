This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Soft2Bet
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Relax Gaming signs content supply deal with Ellmount Entertainment

29th September 2021 9:52 am GMT
Evolution

Casino aggregator and content provider Relax Gaming has agreed a deal to provide games to Ellmount Entertainment’s CasinoRoom brand.

The agreement will see the Malta and Sweden licensed operator offer players a range of proprietary titles from Relax, including Top Dawg$, Dead Man’s Trail and Money Train 2.

“We have a track record for pushing the boundaries in game development and are confident that reputation will grow thanks to this new partnership with Ellmount Entertainment,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola.

“This deal comes as testament to the value that Relax brings to the table for both the operators and studios we work with, delivering top-level content quickly and easily. We are excited to see this deal blossom in the coming months.”

Ellmount Entertainment chief marketing officer Mery Blomqvist said: “Further increasing our offering with a key partner like Relax Gaming is an important step for everyone here at Ellmount Entertainment.

“We look forward to seeing their intuitive designs and innovative gameplay draw new players from a host of demographics thanks to this agreement.”

Related Tags
Casino CasinoRoom Ellmount Entertainment iGaming Relax Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evolution, Relax Gaming and more

Relax Gaming releases Nordic-themed slot Volatile Vikings

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Slotmill, Inspired and more

Fantasma Games agrees deal to acquire Wiener Games

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Greentube, Pragmatic Play and more

Relax Gaming launches pirate-themed slot Dead Man’s Trail

GI Games Round-up: Evoplay, Pariplay, Scientific Games and more

Relax Gaming signs PokerStars games deal

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Playtech, Evoplay and more

Relax Gaming releases latest slot Troll’s Gold

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Big Time Gaming, Playtech and more

Relax Gaming to supply FavBet in Romania

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Greentube, Pariplay and more

Relax Gaming expands Denmark presence with Tivoli deal

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Relax Gaming, High 5 Games and more

Sportradar
Digitain
G2E
NeoGames
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Fast Track
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming