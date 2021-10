Illinois-based platform provider ODDSworks has signed a deal to license Leander Games’ LeGa remote gaming server and a roster of games for deployment in regulated markets in the United States.

The platform licensing deal will see ODDSworks become the fourth company to operate the LeGa system in North America.

“Under the terms of this deal, ODDSworks is getting the best platform to supply their customer base and a great selection of games from the Leander catalogue,” said [...]