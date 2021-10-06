Evolution expands Betway partnership to the United States

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has expanded its US presence through an agreement with Super Group’s Betway brand in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Betway is already a long-standing Evolution customer and recently entered the US market through an exclusive brand licensing agreement with Digital Gaming Corporation (DGC).

The expanded partnership will see Evolution’s portfolio of online live casino games and ‘First Person’ RNG-casino games made available to Betway players in the two states, alongside a wide range of casino games such as Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat and numerous Poker variants. Betway is already live with Evolution’s NetEnt games in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“Our US rollout continues at pace and, once again, we are delighted to be working with a brand with which we have already built an extremely strong and close relationship in other markets,” said Evolution North America commercial director Jeff Millar.

“We very much look forward to helping Betway achieve major success in these first two states, and in other states in the future.”

Betway chief executive Anthony Werkman added: “Through our new US sports sponsorship deals the Betway brand will be seen courtside and rinkside in some of the biggest arenas in North America. Betway customers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be able to enjoy playing our world-class, Evolution-powered online casino games in their homes and while on the move.

“Having worked with Evolution for many years, we are confident that players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be very excited indeed by our US-focused online games offered in a fair, safe, secure and responsible environment.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 3.18 per cent lower at SEK1,311.00 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.