Scientific Games signs exclusive US content deal with White Hat Studios

Scientific Games has signed an agreement to become the exclusive content aggregator of White Hat Studios games in the United States.

Scientific Games will be the sole content aggregator in the US to distribute titles from White Hat Studios, White Hat Gaming’s new US-focused casino content division which recently acquired a catalogue of games for the US market from slot developer Blueprint Gaming.

Through Scientific Games’ OpenGaming aggregation platform, operators will have access to titles such as Ted, Almighty Buffalo Megaways and Eye of the Dead, as well as land-based inspired iGaming content from Merkur Gaming, Reel Time Gaming (RTG) and Lucksome.

The agreement will also see White Hat's progressive jackpot system, Jackpot Royale, made available through the platform, with the iGaming markets of Michigan, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia initially targeted for launch.

“As soon as we heard about the launch of White Hat Studios, we knew there was a huge opportunity for us to combine forces,” said Scientific Games partnership director Steve Mayes. “This is a landmark deal for both parties and will provide our US operators with access to a fantastic suite of slots, table games and jackpots. It’s a perfect synergy of content, scale and innovation.”

White Hat Gaming chief commercial officer Andy Whitworth said: “When we originally came up with the idea of forming White Hat Studios specifically to cater for the booming US market, we knew that selecting the right aggregation platform would be vital to our chances of making an immediate impact.

“We firmly believe that we could not have chosen better than OpenGaming, given its unrivalled distribution network and scalability, which are both of paramount importance as the US market continues to grow. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Scientific Games and OpenGaming.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NYSE:SGMS) gained 1.57 per cent to close at $79.65 per share in New York Wednesday.