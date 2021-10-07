This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Net
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Playzido to develop new Deal or No Deal game for Dutch Postcode Lottery

7th October 2021 10:11 am GMT
NetEnt

Games platform provider Playzido has partnered the Dutch Postcode Lottery to develop an exclusive Deal or No Deal game for the newly regulated Dutch iGaming market. 

The exclusive game collaboration will see the Dutch Postcode Lottery launch a Deal or No Deal game to leverage the operator’s sponsorship of the new daily series of the EndemolShine Nederland produced show.

“This is a hugely exciting partnership for Playzido and it has been brilliant to work so closely with The Dutch Postcode Lottery to deliver such a bespoke offering,” said Playzido managing director Stuart Banks. “The project plays perfectly to our ongoing strategy to provide operators with the unique ability to easily create branded and exclusive content.

“The Dutch Postcode Lottery are a leading European operator and we are honoured to be working with them so closely. We look forward to continue to develop our relationship as the Dutch market regulates.”

Dutch Postcode Lottery head of new business Kim Geurtz added: “With this fun new lottery game, we want to offer our current participants and non participants fun and entertainment and thus reinforce our mission.

“Participants in the game contribute to a better world, because just like the lottery, a minimum of 40 per cent of the revenues go to charity. That's a good deal.”

Related Tags
Banijay Brands Casino Deal or No Deal Dutch Postcode Lottery iGaming Netherlands Playzido
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Relax Gaming, High 5 Games and more

Playzido launches new Linka Gaming mechanic

GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, Greentube, Playson and more

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, BF Games, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Playzido, Spin Games and more

ReelPlay promotes David Johnson to chief executive

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming, BF Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Skywind, Oryx Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Scientific Games, Eyecon and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Stakelogic, Playzido and more

Playzido licences Big Time Gaming’s Megaways mechanic

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, DreamTech, Booongo and more

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Playzido, Wazdan and more

Bang Bang Games to develop new content for Endemol Shine Gaming

888 expands offering with Playzido

di
NeoGames
Greentube
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt