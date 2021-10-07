Playzido to develop new Deal or No Deal game for Dutch Postcode Lottery

Games platform provider Playzido has partnered the Dutch Postcode Lottery to develop an exclusive Deal or No Deal game for the newly regulated Dutch iGaming market.

The exclusive game collaboration will see the Dutch Postcode Lottery launch a Deal or No Deal game to leverage the operator’s sponsorship of the new daily series of the EndemolShine Nederland produced show.

“This is a hugely exciting partnership for Playzido and it has been brilliant to work so closely with The Dutch Postcode Lottery to deliver such a bespoke offering,” said Playzido managing director Stuart Banks. “The project plays perfectly to our ongoing strategy to provide operators with the unique ability to easily create branded and exclusive content.

“The Dutch Postcode Lottery are a leading European operator and we are honoured to be working with them so closely. We look forward to continue to develop our relationship as the Dutch market regulates.”

Dutch Postcode Lottery head of new business Kim Geurtz added: “With this fun new lottery game, we want to offer our current participants and non participants fun and entertainment and thus reinforce our mission.

“Participants in the game contribute to a better world, because just like the lottery, a minimum of 40 per cent of the revenues go to charity. That's a good deal.”