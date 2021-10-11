This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Evolution goes live in Netherlands with Janshen-Hahnraths Group

11th October 2021 10:07 am GMT
Evolution Monopoly
Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has rolled out its portfolio of games in the Netherlands with licensed operator Janshen-Hahnraths Group.

Following an agreement last December, Evolution has delivered its Live Casino, RNG-based games and slot games to to the operator's fairplaycasino.nl, including titles from both NetEnt and Red Tiger.

Janshen-Hahnraths Group is best known for its network of 38 Fair Play Casinos in the Netherlands and was among the 10 licensees to secure approval to launch in the newly regulated Dutch iGaming market at the start of October.

“We’re excited to be working with Janshen-Hahnraths Group and extending their Fair Play Casinos’ offering into the new Dutch online gambling market.” said Evolution commercial director Gavin Hamilton. “Our extensive online offering is a great fit for further developing their exciting games portfolio and we look forward to achieving great new things together.”

Janshen-Hahnraths Group chief digital officer Björn Fuchs added: “We have been planning for this day for a long time. We are absolutely delighted to now offer both existing and new Fair Play customers a fantastic choice of world-class online games. We are sure players will agree that the sheer quality and variety of the online games now available to our players on desktop and mobile at the Fair Play website has been well worth the wait.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 4.18 per cent lower at SEK1,215.80 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.

