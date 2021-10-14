This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

ORYX Gaming integrates content with Playtech

14th October 2021 10:16 am GMT
Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX Gaming subsidiary has significantly expanded its distribution capabilities through a new integration with iGaming platform provider Playtech.

ORYX’s portfolio of games will be made available to operators via the Playtech Games Marketplace in Spain, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the UK.

The ORYX Hub platform includes more than 10,000 games from over 100 third-party suppliers, including titles from Gamomat, Peter & Sons, Golden Hero and Kalamba.

This partnership continues our expansion into regulated markets, getting our content in front of more of the industry’s leading operators and their players,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney. Playtech Games Marketplace is the perfect platform to complement our vast offering and engagement tools at a time of our market expansion globally.”

Playtech commercial manager Andrew Muir added: “ORYX’s wide range of games will be a fantastic addition to the impressive portfolio of games we offer to our partners through the Playtech Games Marketplace. We aim to deliver our customers the best possible experience with the market’s finest games, and we’re delighted to welcome ORYX on board.”

The Playtech deal follows a string of announcements in recent months for Bragg, including its entry into Greece and Serbia, and its upcoming debut in the UK.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 7.40 per cent higher at CAD$13.21 per share in Toronto Wednesday.

