Gaming Intelligence
EveryMatrix launches Managed Services

22nd October 2021 7:53 am GMT

iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has announced the launch of its Managed Services unit to assist iGaming and sportsbook clients.

The new division, which was established earlier this year and is led by Tom Dyson, will provide  support to iGaming operators, helping them to improve brand performance through acquisition and retention marketing and product and payments management.

"Our company is constantly evolving and developing, and with the addition of the Managed Services solution, we reached another important milestone,” said EveryMatrix chief commercial officer & co-founder Stian Hornsletten 

“I am sure Tom Dyson will do a great job leading the talented and brilliant team responsible for this project."

Dyson said of the new division: "Marketing is among the largest costs for an iGaming operator so it’s vital that these businesses optimise the effectiveness of their marketing spend to achieve growth in one of the most competitive corners of the internet.

"Because of this, and the labyrinth of regulatory challenges presented to the modern operator, many traditional marketing agencies struggle to make the most of their client's budgets. Our new team can solve this problem by combining our industry experience and unrivalled product expertise but most importantly through a shared measure of success with our clients."

