GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Slotmill, High 5 Games, Pragmatic Play and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Inspired, Slotmill, Relax Gaming, Greentube, iSoftBet, High 5 Games, Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Greentube and Endorphina.

Inspired’s Twistar

Inspired has launched a new gem-themed slot game Twistar, with an expanding Wild that will transport players to a fantasy land of jewels and riches.

“Twistar brings players surprises, mystery symbols, expanding Wilds, gems and stars – all with the added Inspired ‘twist’,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne.

Playtech's Spin Till You Win Roulette

Playtech’s Origins studio has expanded its game portfolio with the release of Spin Till You Win Roulette.

“Spin Till You Win Roulette brings a fresh new mechanic to RNG table game play, with the guaranteed prize format sure to prove compelling for players,” said Origins game producer Yehonatan Tishler.

Slotmill’s Thunder Wheel

Slotmill has released its latest slot Thunder Wheel, a new Greek mythology themed game.

“Thunder Wheel has been designed to combine multiple features and high win potential in a four-reel game with a fast-paced game play and optimum design for mobile devices,” said Slotmill product owner Jamie Boyle.

Relax Gaming’s Mega Mine: Nudging Ways

Relax Gaming has expanded its portfolio with the launch of Mega Mine: Nudging Ways.

“Our team has always provided our players with innovative and epic games, and Mega Mine is testament to that,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

Greentube / Holland Casino

Greentube has taken its games portfolio live in the regulated Dutch iGaming market for the first time through Holland Casino.

“We are happy to team up together with NOVOMATIC’s long-term partner Holland Casino and go live in the Netherlands, which is a market we see holding plenty of potential,” said Greentube head of sales and key account management Markus Antl.

iSoftBet / Quik Gaming

iSoftBet has enhanced its content aggregation platform through a new agreement with Quik Gaming.

“The strength of our aggregation offering lies not only in its breadth but also its depth, and cutting edge new products,” said iSoftBet commercial aggregation manager Denisa Csepregi.

High 5 Games’ Realm of Hades

High 5 Games has unleashed a new Halloween-themed slot with the release of Realm of Hades.

Realm of Hades is currently available in New Jersey and various European markets, and will soon launch in Michigan.

Pariplay / FBM Digital Systems

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has significantly boosted its offering across Portugal, Brazil and Spain by signing a deal to integrate content from FBM Digital Systems into its Fusion platform.

“Pariplay is very proud in distributing FBMDS digital content within its network,” said Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey.

Pragmatic Play’s Cash Bonanza

Pragmatic Play has rolled out its latest classic fruit-inspired slot release, Cash Bonanza.

“Cash Bonanza is the latest title in our vault-inspired slot collection to be made available to our players, and we’re eager to see how it is received,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Pragmatic Play / LuckSports

Pragmatic Play has also this week strengthened its footprint in Brazil after partnering with operator LuckSports.

“Our Latin American progress continues to be impressive and we’re very happy to take our products live with LuckSports in Brazil,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Greentube / CasinoBarcelona.es

Greentube has gone live with Spanish operator CasinoBarcelona.es after signing a deal to distribute its portfolio of gaming content in the country.

“Spain is a market that has exciting potential and having already enjoyed success in the country, it is satisfying to have secured another deal that allows us to expand our audience reach,” said Greentube key account manager for Spain and Italy Graziano Pozzi.

Endorphina’s Hell Hot 40

Endorphina is bringing back the fire in its newest slot release, Hell Hot 40.

