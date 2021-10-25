Mansion Group announces Spanish casino expansion

Gibraltar-based online gaming operator Mansion has announced the launch of its MansionCasino brand in Spain.

The new online offering is licensed by Spanish gambling regulator Dirreción General de Ordenación del Juego (DGOJ) and adds to the operator's existing casino brands Casino.com and Slots Heaven, as well as its MansionBet sportsbook.

The new site provides Spanish players with a wide range of online slots as well as live dealer casino games from suppliers Evolution and Playtech.

“We are thrilled to introduce our MansionCasino brand in Spain, and continue to provide award-winning customer support with a dedicated Spanish customer support team based in our new Spanish office,” said Mansion CMO David Murphy.

“This, along with our heritage and expertise, will allow us to deliver a best-in-class experience for players, in a safe environment, whilst growing our casino brand within the market.”