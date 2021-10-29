PlayUp partners Wild Rose to enter Iowa iGaming market

Australian and US online sports betting operator PlayUp has secured market access to enter Iowa's regulated iGaming market through a partnership with licensed casino operator Wild Rose Entertainment.

PlayUp has already begun the regulatory process to gain licensure in Iowa for sports betting and will do the same once the regulatory framework is in place for iGaming.

The latest agreement follows PlayUp's market access deals for sports betting in Iowa and Indiana, along with iGaming for New Jersey.

"At our core we are a daily fantasy sports operator. We are proud of these roots and that we are Australia's number one DFS operator and offer some of the world's largest DFS prizes,” said PlayUp USA CEO Laila Mintas. "We also view a diverse product portfolio as key to our long term growth and stability.

"iGaming is central in that diversification and we are aggressively getting market access in all states that are offering it, or will be offering it in the future.”

Wild Rose Entertainment president and chief operating officer Tom Timmons added: "The gaming market and consumer demands are always changing. We are proud to have a great partner like PlayUp in our corner to maximize our potential with iGaming should it come to Iowa."