This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

PlayUp partners Wild Rose to enter Iowa iGaming market

29th October 2021 5:27 am GMT
Playtech

Australian and US online sports betting operator PlayUp has secured market access to enter Iowa's regulated iGaming market through a partnership with licensed casino operator Wild Rose Entertainment.

PlayUp has already begun the regulatory process to gain licensure in Iowa for sports betting and will do the same once the regulatory framework is in place for iGaming.

The latest agreement follows PlayUp's market access deals for sports betting in Iowa and Indiana, along with iGaming for New Jersey.

"At our core we are a daily fantasy sports operator. We are proud of these roots and that we are Australia's number one DFS operator and offer some of the world's largest DFS prizes,” said PlayUp USA CEO Laila Mintas. "We also view a diverse product portfolio as key to our long term growth and stability.

"iGaming is central in that diversification and we are aggressively getting market access in all states that are offering it, or will be offering it in the future.”

Wild Rose Entertainment president and chief operating officer Tom Timmons added: "The gaming market and consumer demands are always changing. We are proud to have a great partner like PlayUp in our corner to maximize our potential with iGaming should it come to Iowa."

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Iowa PlayUp United States Wild Rose Entertainment
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

PlayUp goes live with New Jersey sportsbook

GI DEALS OF THE MONTH: January 2021

PlayUp signs first US sports partnership with New Jersey Devils

PlayUp signs market access deal to enter New Jersey

PlayUp acquires US horse racing betting provider 123gaming

Australia’s BetMakers transitions into B2B space after sale of retail brands

Australia’s TopBetta acquires betting data business DynamicOdds

PlayUp adds social betting platform to Australian acquisition spree

TopBetta confirms AUD$6m sale of B2C businesses to PlayUp

DraftKings secures approval to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia

PlayUp continues Australian acquisition spree

Daily fantasy operator PlayUp to acquire CrownBet’s Draftstars

Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt