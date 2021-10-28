Evolution and Ontario Lottery and Gaming launch online Live Casino

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has launched its games with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

Evolution is providing Live Casino services to the lottery's online gaming site OLG.ca from its production studio in Vancouver, alongside a wide range of RNG games.

OLG is the fourth provincial lottery in Canada to partner with Evolution, joining British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC); Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC), and Loto-Québec in streaming live games from Evolution’s Vancouver studio.

“OLG is a leader in the digital gaming space, and we’re thrilled to be able to work with Evolution to extend our online game offering,” said OLG chief digital and strategy officer Dave Pridmore.

“We want to provide the best live dealer experience available, and we are confident that our players will love the quality and the choice of these games, playing at tables with other Canadian players and game presenters.”

Evolution North American commercial director Jeff Millar, commented: “This latest signing further strengthens our position in Canada. From the start, our intention was to create a world-leading Live Casino studio with the capability and capacity to service all the Canadian lotteries.

“We are excited to provide OLG our growing library of live dealer games and sharing the invaluable insight we have gained in serving the other Canadian provinces.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 4.46 per cent lower at SEK1,472.20 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning following release of the company's third quarter trading update.