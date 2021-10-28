This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Evolution and Ontario Lottery and Gaming launch online Live Casino

28th October 2021 9:30 am GMT
OLG
NetEnt

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has launched its games with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). 

Evolution is providing Live Casino services to the lottery's online gaming site OLG.ca from its production studio in Vancouver, alongside a wide range of RNG games.

OLG is the fourth provincial lottery in Canada to partner with Evolution, joining British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC); Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC), and Loto-Québec in streaming live games from Evolution’s Vancouver studio.

“OLG is a leader in the digital gaming space, and we’re thrilled to be able to work with Evolution to extend our online game offering,” said OLG chief digital and strategy officer Dave Pridmore.

“We want to provide the best live dealer experience available, and we are confident that our players will love the quality and the choice of these games, playing at tables with other Canadian players and game presenters.”

Evolution North American commercial director Jeff Millar, commented: “This latest signing further strengthens our position in Canada. From the start, our intention was to create a world-leading Live Casino studio with the capability and capacity to service all the Canadian lotteries.  

“We are excited to provide OLG our growing library of live dealer games and sharing the invaluable insight we have gained in serving the other Canadian provinces.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 4.46 per cent lower at SEK1,472.20 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning following release of the company's third quarter trading update.

Related Tags
Canada Evolution iGaming Live Casino Lottery OLG Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Evolution doubles revenue and profit in strong third quarter

Bally’s Corporation acquires UX specialist Degree 53

Kambi profits as third quarter revenue grows 48%

Mansion Group announces Spanish casino expansion

DraftKings announces plans for third sportsbook in New Hampshire

GI Games Round-up: Featuring High 5 Games, Evoplay, NetEnt and more

LOTTO Hessen eyes expansion with new Scientific Games tech partnership

Big Time Gaming launches Pirate Pays Megaways

Evolution goes live in Netherlands with Janshen-Hahnraths Group

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and more

Evolution launches dedicated live casino studio for Penn National

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Evolution expands Betway partnership to the United States

Lee Fenton takes charge as Bally’s completes Gamesys acquisition

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

NeoGames
Greentube
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt