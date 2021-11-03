Yggdrasil enters US and Canada with IGT tie-up

Online casino games developer Yggdrasil is entering the North American market through a partnership with International Game Technology (IGT).

The multi-year content distribution deal gives IGT exclusive access to a select number of games from Yggdrasil for distribution in US and Canadian jurisdictions where iGaming is permitted, including titles such as Vikings Go Wild, Valley of the Gods and Cazino Zeppelin.

“Yggdrasil continues to deliver on its growth strategy, and the US and Canada are key territories for driving continued, sustainable long-term growth, and shareholder value,” said Yggdrasil CEO Fredrik Elmqvist. “We are delighted to partner up with IGT, the world's leading gaming supplier, who will have exclusive territorial distribution rights for a selected number of our best-in-class Yggdrasil game titles.

“As the online gaming market continues to expand in North America, we look forward to supporting IGT's PlayCasino customers realize their goals through our player-centric, highly entertaining and award-winning games.”

Enrico Drago, IGT chief executive of Digital & Betting, added: “Partnering with high-performing game developers such as Yggdrasil Gaming is a pillar of IGT PlayDigital's growth strategy and an additional differentiator of the IGT PlayCasino value proposition.

“Yggdrasil Gaming's artistic talents, passion for innovation and commitment to quality and performance shine through in all their games and we believe Yggdrasil games will complement our player-favorite IGT PlayCasino games.”

IGT expects to feature the first Yggdrasil game on its platform next month.

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed marginally higher at $31.90 per share in New York Tuesday, having set a new 52-week high of $32.09 per share earlier in the day.