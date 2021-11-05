GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Slotmill and Evoplay

This week’s games and platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of iSoftBet, Greentube, High 5 Games, Relax Gaming, Slotmill and Evoplay.

iSoftBet’s Moon Spirit Hold & Win

iSoftBet is taking players on a great quest in its new American frontier-themed slot, Moon Spirit Hold & Win.

“Moon Spirit Hold & Win is another exciting addition to our portfolio set in a sweeping landscape as players hunt for huge wins in the gaze of a full moon,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Greentube / Interwetten

Greentube has further extended its reach in Germany after signing a new deal with Interwetten.

“We have big ambitions in Germany and this partnership with Interwetten is the latest strong statement of intent,” said Greentube key account manager Germany Julia Schagerl.

Greentube / Fair Play Casino

Greentube’s games have also gone live this week in the newly regulated Dutch iGaming market with Fair Play Casino.

“We are happy to launch Greentube‘s game content with Fair Play Casino, a well-established brand in the Netherlands and look forward to a prosperous partnership as they set out on their online journey,” said Greentube head of sales and key account management Markus Antl.

High 5 Games' Cat to the Future

High 5 Games has released a new time travel-themed slot Cat to the Future, a 5-reel game with Blinking Bucks, Racking Up Riches, and Jackpots.

Relax Gaming’s Cluster Tumble

Relax Gaming has released the latest addition to its Tumble Series of slots with the launch of Cluster Tumble.

“The Tumble series has time and again proven itself as we continue to drive differentiation,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

Relax Gaming / NetBet

Relax Gaming has also this week signed a deal to integrate its games with NetBet, via iSoftBet’s aggregation platform.

“We have a track record for pushing the boundaries in game development and product delivery, and we are confident that our reputation will grow even further thanks to this new partnership with iSoftBet,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola.

Slotmill / EveryMatrix

Slotmill has agreed a new games distribution deal with EveryMatrix’s casino platform.

“It is very satisfying to partner up with an established and reputable company like EveryMatrix,” said Slotmill founder Johan Ohman.

Evoplay / Upgaming

Evoplay has entered into a new content integration partnership with iGaming platform provider Upgaming.

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Upgaming, a fantastic company that offers a range of services, which will certainly help us in our ambitious growth plans,” saidEvoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi.

Other notable game releases this week include:

4ThePlayer & Yggdrasil’s 90k Yeti Gigablox

Playson’s Solar Queen Megaways

Kalamba Games’ Lady Lava

Booongo’s Gold Express

Tom Horn Gaming’s Mine Mine Quest

Play’n GO’s Legend of the Ice Dragon

OneTouch’s Grand Heist

Yggdrasil & Dreamtech Gaming’s Glory of Heroes

Kiron Interactive & FashionTV Gaming Group’s FashionTV Nations League

Real Dealer Studios’ Real Roulette con Tomas

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Nolimit City / Kaizen Gaming

Swintt / Mr Vegas

Hungrybear / Gamesys

Red Rake Gaming / Hub88

Groovegaming / Alea

Tom Horn Gaming / 11.lv