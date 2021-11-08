Bragg Gaming partners Merkur to expand Czech presence

Bragg Gaming subsidiary ORYX Gaming has expanded its presence in the Czech Republic through a new turnkey deal with operator Merkur.

ORYX will provide a turnkey solution covering a broad range of products and services to the Gauselmann Group-owned operator, including its iGaming Player Account Management (PAM) platform, as well as operational services covering payments, KYC, fraud and data management.

Merkur's new iGaming platform is set to go live in the second quarter of 2022, offering players access to a wide range of games from ORYX Hub, including exclusive titles from GAMOMAT, Peter & Sons and ORYX’s in-house studios, as well as aggregated casino content from leading industry suppliers.

“Reaching this full turnkey platform agreement with an established global land-based and online gaming group such as Gauselmann marks another significant step for Bragg Gaming Group as we continue to execute on our strategy of penetrating regulated markets with leading operators,” said Bragg Gaming CEO Richard Carter.

“This agreement will allow us to deepen our footprint in the Czech market with our industry leading platform tools and exclusive content and we are delighted to align with such an established and experienced partner.”

Merkur chief executive Stefan Bruns commented: “ORYX’s commitment to providing a market leading turnkey online gaming solution coupled with its market leading range of both in-house and third-party casino content and services match exactly what we’re looking for to take our brand online to Czech players.

“It offers us the right blend of flexibility and differentiation that is going to serve us well as we continue to grow our leading presence there.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSX:BRAG) gained 2.50 per cent to close at CAD$11.05 per share in Toronto Friday.