GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Evoplay, Slotmill and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Evoplay, Slotmill and more12th November 2021 10:15 am GMT
This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playtech, Scientific Games, Slotmill, Endorphina, BF Games, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play and Relax Gaming.
Playtech’s Age of the Gods: Wheels of Olympus
Playtech’s Ash studio has released the latest addition to the Age of the Gods series of slots with the launch of Age of the Gods: Wheels of Olympus.
“Age of the Gods has been one of the biggest slots suites in the industry for five years now – and what keeps it so popular with players is the fresh spin we bring to every game in the series,” said Ash head of product Shahar Yanai.
Pragmatic Play’s Bounty Gold
Pragmatic Play is taking players on a journey through the Wild West in search of untold riches in new release Bounty Gold.
“The Wild West has always been a crowd pleaser for us, and we’re so excited to see how our customers across the globe react to Bounty Gold,” said Pragmatic Play CEO Julian Jarvis.
Scientific Games / Playzido
Scientific Games has signed a deal to offer Playzido content to operators in markets across the US, Europe and Canada.
“This exclusive deal with Playzido serves to further enhance the range of innovative, exciting new content available to players around the world through the OpenGaming ecosystem,” said Scientific Games senior vice president of gaming, digital Dylan Slaney.
Slotmill’s Merlin’s Fortune
Slotmill has released Merlin’s Fortune, the first slot to include its new Fast Track feature.
“Merlin’s Fortune is an exciting step in the history of Slotmill, as it also marks the release of Fast Track,” said Slotmill product owner Jamie Boyle.
Endorphina’s 3 Thunders
Endorphina has expanded its portfolio with the release of 3 Thunders.
“I am happy to introduce our new lucky and classic slot 3 Thunders, where the Bonus Pop feature will also be available,” said Endorphina head of account management Gretta Kochkonyan.
BF Games / Betsson Group
BF Games has launched its top-performing games across several Betsson brands, including Betsafe and CasinoEuro.
“This partnership with Betsson Group is a major step for us as we continue to focus on growing the reach of our content across brands and markets,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.
BF Games / SuperSport
BF Games has also launched its content in Croatia for the first time with market leader SuperSport.
“Entering yet another market is a great achievement for us, and we couldn’t think of a better partner than SuperSport to introduce our content to local Croatian players,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.
Evoplay’s Triple Chili
Evoplay has expand its portfolio with the release of Triple Chili, a new slot inspired by ancient Mayan and Aztec culture.
“We try to deliver experiences that appeal to a wide range of our players, combining a striking theme with innovative math models in a classic fruity framework,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.
Pragmatic Play / TOPsport
Pragmatic Play has agreed to take its full suite of live casino products live with Lithuanian operator TOPsport.
“TOPsport are the market leader in Lithuania and we are delighted to progress our partnership further with the addition of Live Casino,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Malta operations Lena Yasir.
Pragmatic Play’s Big Juan
Pragmatic Play is also inviting players to join the fiesta in its latest Mexican-inspired slot release Big Juan.
“We are back with another Mexican-themed adventure, following on from the popular, Day of Dead,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.
Relax Gaming / Gaming Corps
Relax Gaming has agreed a new deal to distribute its content to Gaming Corps.
“At Relax we’re all about partnering up with studios that offer serious promise – and Gaming Corps show just that,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.
Relax Gaming / Spinmatic
Relax Gaming has also added Spinmatic to its growing roster of Powered By Relax partners.
“It’s with great pleasure that we welcome aboard Spinmatic to our Powered By Relax programme,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.
Other notable game releases this week include:
OneTouch’s Teen Patti 20-20
Blueprint Gaming’s Luck O’ The Irish Gold Spins
Swintt’s Sweetania Unlimited
Lady Luck Games’ Villa Vendetta
Stakelogic & Jelly’s Jade Of The Jungle
Play’n GO’s The Last Sundown
Spinomenal’s Lucky Jack - Tut's Treasures
Yggdrasil & G Games’ Serendipity
ESA Gaming’s Joker Poker
FunFair Games’ AstroBoomers: TURBO!
Blueprint Gaming’s Thai Flower Megaways
Yggdrasil & Boomerang’s Lady Merlin
Lightning Box’s Fortune Frog Skillstar
Other notable platform integrations this week include:
Playson / Magic Bet
QTech Games / eBET
Big Wave Gaming / EveryMatrix
Push Gaming / Betsson
Playson / Fortuna Entertainment Group
Swintt / Vulkan Casino
Stakelogic / Parimatch
Blueprint Gaming / Loto-Québec