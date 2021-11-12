GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Evoplay, Slotmill and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playtech, Scientific Games, Slotmill, Endorphina, BF Games, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play and Relax Gaming.

Playtech’s Age of the Gods: Wheels of Olympus

Playtech’s Ash studio has released the latest addition to the Age of the Gods series of slots with the launch of Age of the Gods: Wheels of Olympus.

“Age of the Gods has been one of the biggest slots suites in the industry for five years now – and what keeps it so popular with players is the fresh spin we bring to every game in the series,” said Ash head of product Shahar Yanai.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play’s Bounty Gold

Pragmatic Play is taking players on a journey through the Wild West in search of untold riches in new release Bounty Gold.

“The Wild West has always been a crowd pleaser for us, and we’re so excited to see how our customers across the globe react to Bounty Gold,” said Pragmatic Play CEO Julian Jarvis.

Read more…

Scientific Games / Playzido

Scientific Games has signed a deal to offer Playzido content to operators in markets across the US, Europe and Canada.

“This exclusive deal with Playzido serves to further enhance the range of innovative, exciting new content available to players around the world through the OpenGaming ecosystem,” said Scientific Games senior vice president of gaming, digital Dylan Slaney.

Read more…

Slotmill’s Merlin’s Fortune

Slotmill has released Merlin’s Fortune, the first slot to include its new Fast Track feature.

“Merlin’s Fortune is an exciting step in the history of Slotmill, as it also marks the release of Fast Track,” said Slotmill product owner Jamie Boyle.

Read more…

Endorphina’s 3 Thunders

Endorphina has expanded its portfolio with the release of 3 Thunders.

“I am happy to introduce our new lucky and classic slot 3 Thunders, where the Bonus Pop feature will also be available,” said Endorphina head of account management Gretta Kochkonyan.

Read more…

BF Games / Betsson Group

BF Games has launched its top-performing games across several Betsson brands, including Betsafe and CasinoEuro.

“This partnership with Betsson Group is a major step for us as we continue to focus on growing the reach of our content across brands and markets,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.

Read more…

BF Games / SuperSport

BF Games has also launched its content in Croatia for the first time with market leader SuperSport.

“Entering yet another market is a great achievement for us, and we couldn’t think of a better partner than SuperSport to introduce our content to local Croatian players,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.

Read more...

Evoplay’s Triple Chili

Evoplay has expand its portfolio with the release of Triple Chili, a new slot inspired by ancient Mayan and Aztec culture.

“We try to deliver experiences that appeal to a wide range of our players, combining a striking theme with innovative math models in a classic fruity framework,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play / TOPsport

Pragmatic Play has agreed to take its full suite of live casino products live with Lithuanian operator TOPsport.

“TOPsport are the market leader in Lithuania and we are delighted to progress our partnership further with the addition of Live Casino,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Malta operations Lena Yasir.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play’s Big Juan

Pragmatic Play is also inviting players to join the fiesta in its latest Mexican-inspired slot release Big Juan.

“We are back with another Mexican-themed adventure, following on from the popular, Day of Dead,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Read more…

Relax Gaming / Gaming Corps

Relax Gaming has agreed a new deal to distribute its content to Gaming Corps.

“At Relax we’re all about partnering up with studios that offer serious promise – and Gaming Corps show just that,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

Read more…

Relax Gaming / Spinmatic

Relax Gaming has also added Spinmatic to its growing roster of Powered By Relax partners.

“It’s with great pleasure that we welcome aboard Spinmatic to our Powered By Relax programme,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

Read more…

Other notable game releases this week include:

OneTouch’s Teen Patti 20-20

Blueprint Gaming’s Luck O’ The Irish Gold Spins

Swintt’s Sweetania Unlimited

Lady Luck Games’ Villa Vendetta

Stakelogic & Jelly’s Jade Of The Jungle

Play’n GO’s The Last Sundown

Spinomenal’s Lucky Jack - Tut's Treasures

Yggdrasil & G Games’ Serendipity

ESA Gaming’s Joker Poker

FunFair Games’ AstroBoomers: TURBO!

Blueprint Gaming’s Thai Flower Megaways

Yggdrasil & Boomerang’s Lady Merlin

Lightning Box’s Fortune Frog Skillstar

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Playson / Magic Bet

QTech Games / eBET

Big Wave Gaming / EveryMatrix

Push Gaming / Betsson

Playson / Fortuna Entertainment Group

Swintt / Vulkan Casino

Stakelogic / Parimatch

Blueprint Gaming / Loto-Québec