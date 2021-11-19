GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Ezugi, iSoftBet and more

This week’s games and platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playtech, Ezugi, iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Evoplay and Inspired Entertainment.

Playtech’s Mega Fire Blaze: Big Circus

Playtech’s Rarestone studio has released its latest slot Mega Fire Blaze: Big Circus.

“The Big Circus is in town, bringing all the excitement of Mega Fire Blaze to the Big Top,” said Rarestone chief operating officer James Stewart.

Ezugi’s Blackjack Salon Privé

Evolution-owned Ezugi has released a new live dealer game Blackjack Salon Privé.

“Our aim here is to spoil players – they deserve only the best and we wanted to provide them with the ultimate playing experience, on every device,” said Ezugi CEO Kfir Kugler.

iSoftBet’s Hot Spin Hot Link

iSoftBet is back with the fourth instalment of its successful Hot Spin games collection with new release, Hot Spin Hot Link.

“We are thrilled to be launching the fourth addition to our renowned Hot Spin games collection with Hot Spin Hot Link, now featuring the popular Hold & Win mechanic and payouts worth up to 3000x the bet,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Evoplay’s Fruit Super Nova 100

Evoplay has launched the latest addition to its Fruit Super Nova series of games with the release of Fruit Super Nova 100.

“After the successful launch of two additional games under the umbrella of the classic Fruit Super Nova games series, we thought that we would deliver a final edition in time for the holidays,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Evoplay / EASIT

Evoplay has also agreed a deal to integrate its content with Czech platform provider EASIT.

“We are beyond excited to deliver our complete collection of high-quality slots to MaxBet’s customers, with the deal strengthening our positions across regulated markets in Eastern Europe,” said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi.

Inspired / Eurobet

Inspired has launched two new virtual sports games with Entain-owned Eurobet in Italy.

“Inspired’s focus on player research and innovation has been at the leading edge when it comes to developing award-winning virtual products for the Italian market since 2014,” said Inspired chief commercial officer for Virtual Sports Steve Rogers.

Pragmatic Play’s ONE Blackjack 2 – Indigo

Pragmatic Play has launched its latest Live Casino product and the second instalment to the ONE Blackjack series, ONE Blackjack 2 – Indigo.

“We couldn’t be happier with how ONE Blackjack 2 – Indigo has shaped up, bringing exciting new features to our ever-growing Live Casino collection,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Pragmatic Play / Odibets

Pragmatic Play has continued to expand in the East African region through a partneship with Kenyan operator Odibets.

“We’re delighted to continue our expansion in the East African market, and Odibet’s strong and trusted brand will only enhance this,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Other notable game releases this week include:

Spinomenal’s Story of Vikings

Tom Horn Gaming’s Cricket Mania

True Lab’s Viking Runes

Play’n GO’s Rich Wilde and the Wandering City

Playson’s Buffalo Power Christmas

Swintt’s Seven Books Unlimited

Yggdrasil & Reflex Gaming’s 5 Clans: The Final Battle

Wazdan’s Jelly Reels

Booongo’s Candy Boom

Yggdrasil & Jelly’s Valhalla Saga: Thunder of Thor

Real Dealer Studios’ Real Christmas Roulette

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Wazdan / Kaizen Gaming

Stakelogic / BetVictor

Swintt / Fair Play Casino

HITSqwad / Twin Win Games