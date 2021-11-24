iSoftBet secures City of Buenos Aires license approval

Casino games provider iSoftBet is set to expand into Argentina for the first time after being granted license approval from Lotería de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires (LOTBA).

The new accreditation from LOTBA, the regulatory board for the City of Buenos Aires, allows iSoftbet to supply its games to licensed operators in the region.

“Becoming an approved supplier with LOTBA is absolutely vital for our next phase of growth in Latin America, and we are thrilled with the opportunity that we have been granted,” said iSoftBet compliance manager Mark Halstead. “As one of the most exciting emerging regions in igaming in recent years, we look forward to providing players in Argentina with our products and hope to secure more business in the region in the months ahead.”

iSoftBet is now active in 21 regulated markets, with the latest regulatory certification adding to its roster of commercial deals that have been negotiated in recent months, including Universal Soft and Sellatuparley in Latin America, LeoVegas in Italy, and Jokerstars in Germany.