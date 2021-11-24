This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution

iSoftBet secures City of Buenos Aires license approval

24th November 2021 6:16 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games provider iSoftBet is set to expand into Argentina for the first time after being granted license approval from Lotería de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires (LOTBA).

The new accreditation from LOTBA, the regulatory board for the City of Buenos Aires, allows iSoftbet to supply its games to licensed operators in the region. 

“Becoming an approved supplier with LOTBA is absolutely vital for our next phase of growth in Latin America, and we are thrilled with the opportunity that we have been granted,” said iSoftBet compliance manager Mark Halstead. “As one of the most exciting emerging regions in igaming in recent years, we look forward to providing players in Argentina with our products and hope to secure more business in the region in the months ahead.”

iSoftBet is now active in 21 regulated markets, with the latest regulatory certification adding to its roster of commercial deals that have been negotiated in recent months, including Universal Soft and Sellatuparley in Latin America, LeoVegas in Italy, and Jokerstars in Germany.

Related Tags
Argentina Casino City of Buenos Aires iGaming iSoftBet Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Ezugi, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Slotmill and Evoplay

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Red Tiger, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Slotmill, High 5 Games, Pragmatic Play and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring High 5 Games, Evoplay, NetEnt and more

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pariplay, Inspired and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evolution, Relax Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Slotmill, Inspired and more

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Greentube, Pragmatic Play and more

GI Games Round-up: Evoplay, Pariplay, Scientific Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Playtech, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Big Time Gaming, Playtech and more

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Relax Gaming, High 5 Games and more

GI Games Round-up: High 5 Games, Playtech, Scientific Games and more

NeoGames
Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
Gamomat
Relax Gaming
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution