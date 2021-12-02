GAN Launches Ainsworth games online in Michigan

New York-listed GAN has rolled out Ainsworth Game Technology's slots for online play in Michigan with Churchill Downs' TwinSpires.com.

The Ainsworth titles have been rolled out via GAN's SuperRGS content aggregation platform following a deal between the two companies earlier this year, under which GAN serves as the exclusive online distributor of Ainsworth titles.

“We are excited to launch our first major client of Super RGS and feature the leading portfolio of Ainsworth’s proven online titles,” said GAN chief executive Dermot Smurfit.

“This is a key inflection point for Super RGS as we believe most iGaming operators in the U.S. will become clients of our Super RGS in relatively short order. Super RGS will allow GAN to increase its take rate on Gross Operator Revenue and open a new broad-based customer base.”

Ainsworth general manager Jason Lim added: “Working efficiently with GAN to integrate our RGS into their Super RGS content aggregation platform has been a positive experience for all parties, and we're delighted to release the first highly-regarded Ainsworth online slot titles to GAN clients in Michigan, with all other iGaming States on the roadmap for 2022.

“Demand from B2C Operators for our content remains strong and we are looking forward to greatly ramping our online slot portfolio and distributing the same with the help of GAN.”

Shares in GAN plc. (NSQ:GAN) closed 0.72 per cent lower at $9.60 per share in New York Wednesday, while shares in Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd. (ASX:AGI) closed 7.75 per cent lower at AUD$1.25 per share in Sydney Thursday.