Gaming Intelligence
Relax Gaming releases latest in Money Train series of slots

7th December 2021 9:45 am GMT
Casino games developer Relax Gaming has expanded its portfolio with the launch of new Western-themed slot Money Cart Bonus Reels.

The new slot re-introduces all the player favourites from the supplier’s original Money Train game, with reel respins and expansions keeping the train in motion as they try to pull off the heist of the century.

The gang’s notorious leader, The Collector; his trusty sidekick, the beautiful Ms Payer, and their demolition expert, The Widener, are all back and wanted dead or alive.

The highly volatile title takes players on a wild ride that sees base gameplay scrapped in favour of high-octane Bonus Reels action, promising lucrative payouts to those brave enough to join The Collector and his gang of bandits on board.

Money Cart reunites players with popular features found in the 2019 hit Money Train, including the return of menacing character combinations.

The 5x4 release has an RTP of 98 per cent and can see players win up to 20,000 coins during the Bonus Reels feature.

“We’re extremely excited to introduce the world to Money Cart, a truly entertaining game we anticipate will be a huge hit with players,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “We were blown away by the success of Money Cart 2, and it became clear to us that we needed to continue the legacy of the Money Train series by releasing the same format for the popular original game, providing the same fast-paced, feature-led gameplay.

“We genuinely believe there’s nothing out there quite like Money Train, and we expect players to get on board with this unique slot experience, and ride into 2022 on a high note with us.”

