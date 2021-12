New York-listed Codere Online has launched its iGaming operations in the City of Buenos Aires in Argentina.

The operator has gone live with its online gaming and sports betting offering at Codere.bet.ar after receiving an initial five-year licence from the city's gaming regulator LOTBA earlier this year.

“Starting operations in the City of Buenos Aires is a critical milestone in our business plan and a complimentary opportunity to Codere Group's strategy in Argentina, where it entered in [...]