Lady Luck Games partners King Features to create iconic comic character games

Stockholm-listed slots developer Lady Luck Games has penned a deal to create branded games featuring some of the world’s most popular entertainment characters.

The three-year co-development agreement with King Features Syndicate, a unit of Hearst, will see the likes of Popeye, Olive Oyl and Flash Gordon appear in slots across Europe and Asia for the first time.

King Features Syndicate is working in tandem with Lady Luck’s math specialists to bring together classic character designs, with the first games expected to be showcased at ICE London in February.

“We are extremely humbled and honoured that King Features Syndicate has chosen an up-and-coming studio like ours to represent its hugely popular and world-renowned brands,” said Lady Luck board member Claes Kalborg.

“It shows that our strategy works and the games that we produce are some of the most beautiful and entertaining in the business. This is easily one of the most important milestones in the company's history and will make a huge difference in our outreach to both customers and players.”

Carla Silva, King Features VP and GM, global head of licensing, added: “We see huge growth potential in the online gaming category and are excited to bring these iconic characters to life with the impressive development expertise and entertaining features of Lady Luck Games.

“It is important that we chose the right studio who will respect all aspects of our brands. We found all that and more with Mads [Jørgensen] and his team and very much look forward to a long cooperation where we will co-develop what are certain to be very entertaining games.”

Shares in LL Lucky Games AB (STO:LADYLU) were trading 2.09 per cent higher at SEK2.94 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.