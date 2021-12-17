This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Evolution enters Argentina with Buenos Aires Province launch

17th December 2021 9:55 am GMT
Evolution Monopoly
Evolution

Stockholm-listed games supplier Evolution has launched its live casino portfolio in Argentina for the first time in the newly regulated Buenos Aires Province iGaming market. 

Evolution's games have gone live with operator BetWarrior.bet.ar, including an extensive range of live dealer games, its First Person range of games, and more than 100 online slots from NetEnt and Red Tiger.

Evolution is also set to go live with other licensed operators in the Province in the coming weeks, with additional live dealer games from Ezugi to be made available for operators in the near future.

In addition to the newly regulated Buenos Aires Province in Argentina, Evolution said that it will be ready to launch in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, which is in the process of adding live casino gaming to its newly regulated iGaming market.

“This is a very exciting time for operators and their players in the Buenos Aires Province and Autonomous City of Buenos Aires,” said Evolution head of operations LatAm Mónica Umaña. “Evolution has a long record of being first-to-market for operators across the world and our games represent the very best of online gaming in regulated online markets.

“Evolution offer a wide selection of games in the Buenos Aires Province. In live casino there are numerous Roulette and Blackjack variants, and the award-winning Lightning Roulette, to name but a few. For players who prefer slots there is a massive choice of top-performing titles, including NetEnt’s Starburst and Divine Fortune Megaways, as well as a selection of Red Tiger titles.

"And this is just the beginning – our brands are constantly developing innovative new titles which we will look to introduce as the market grows.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.14 per cent lower at SEK1,124.40 per share in Stockholm earlier Friday.

