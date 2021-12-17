GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Scientific Games, Playtech and more

This week’s games and platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of NetEnt, Scientific Games, Playtech, Greentube, Pariplay, Inspired, Betsoft Gaming, Wizard Games, Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play and iSoftBet.

NetEnt’s Silverback Gold

Evolution-owned NetEnt has launched a new safari-themed slot game, Silverback Gold.

“Silverback Gold will appeal to all generations of players, which is rare,” said Evolution Chief Product Officer Todd Haushalter. “It has many of the components of a great classic game but with fun new twists players are sure to love.”

Scientific Games’ Rainbow Riches Power Mix

Scientific Games has unveiled its latest Rainbow Riches-branded slot, Rainbow Riches Power Mix, which marks the supplier’s first quad-reel format game.

“Rainbow Riches Power Mix marks an exciting milestone for this truly iconic series,” said Scientific Games vice president of game development Rob Procter.

Playtech’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Live Roulette

Playtech has launched Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Live Roulette following the signing of an exclusive five-year partnership with Sony Pictures Television earlier this year.

“Playtech Live is committed to delivering the best possible entertainment experience,” said Playtech Live CEO Edo Haitin. “We absolutely love the opportunity we have to work with the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? brand and I’m sure players will enjoy the unique experience of the ‘Millionaire’ brand whilst playing this game.”

Greentube’s Wild Ranger

Greentube is taking players across the American frontier in search of golden treasure in its latest release, Wild Ranger.

“This game has bundles of potential thanks to a whole host of engaging features and mechanics including stacked wilds, giant symbols and of course, an inviting three-tiered jackpot,” said Greentube head of sales and key account management Markus Antl.

Pariplay / Askott Games

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has expanded its content aggregation platform through a new agreement with FansUnite Entertainment’s Askott Games.

“Our vision is to provide a comprehensive game offering from the industry’s best and most sought-after studios and through this partnership with FansUnite, we will significantly enhance our Fusion aggregation platform with unique and thrilling titles,” said Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey.

Inspired’s Space Invaders

Inspired has launched a new slot adaption of TAITO’s legendary video game Space Invaders.

“Launched in the late seventies, Space Invaders was a pioneer in the video game industry, inspiring numerous game designs across an array of genres,” said Inspired chief product officer Steve Collett.

Betsoft Gaming / Holland Casino

Betsoft Gaming has reinforced its presence in the regulated Dutch iGaming market with the launch of its content with leading operator Holland Casino.

“Betsoft is a regulated content producer and it is our strategy actively to partner with businesses who share this commitment,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney.

Relax Gaming / Four Leaf Gaming

Relax Gaming has agreed a Silver Bullet partnership with Isle of Man-based slots studio Four Leaf Gaming.

“The decision to join forces with Relax as a Silver Bullet partner was a straightforward one,” said Four Leaf Gaming co-founder John Quinn. “The combination of their technical excellence and winning mindset matched our own, and together we have the formula to achieve great things.”

Wizard Games’ Gods of Kemet

Aspire Global’s Wizard Games has released its third title since launching as an independent studio with the launch of Gods of Kemet.

“We’re always looking to bring market-leading content to our partners and we’re proud to launch our latest Wizard Games release, Gods of Kemet,” said Wizard Games managing director of games Joey Hurtado.

Pragmatic Play’s Crystal Caverns Megaways

Pragmatic Play is inviting players to a frozen wonderland bedecked with precious gems and icy pillars in latest release, Crystal Caverns Megaways.

“Crystal Caverns Megaways pairs high-volatility excitement with glorious visuals in an experience that will have players on the edge of their seats,” said Pragmatic Play CEO Julian Jarvis.

Spinomenal / Playtech

Spinomenal has signed a content distribution agreement with Playtech.

“Partnering with Playtech will increase Spinomenal’s distribution reach within regulated markets and we cannot wait for our games to be enjoyed by more players,” said Spinomenal CEO Lior Shvartz.

iSoftBet’s Blackjack 21+3

iSoftBet is back with authentic Blackjack action in its latest game release, Blackjack 21+3.

“We always look to deliver amazing experiences and new ways to elevate our award-winning content, and Blackjack 21+3 does exactly that by bringing an exciting added side bet option to the table,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Other notable game releases this week include:

OneTouch’s Snack Blast

Booongo’s Buddha Megaways

GAMOMAT’s Book of Oasis

Swintt’s El Andaluz and Santa vs Aliens

Play’n GO’s Hooligan Hustle

Stakelogic & Hurricane Games’ Candyways Bonanza 2 Megaways

Lucksome’s Way of the Tiger

Wazdan’s Power of Gods: Medusa

Belatra’s Xmas Gifts

Spinomenal’s Xmas Collections

True Lab’s Christmas Tree 2

Stakelogic’s Pyramid Strike

Yggdrasil & Bang Bang Games’ Jumbo Jellies

Fantasma’s Alice in Adventureland

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Yggdrasil / Kaizen Group

Incentive Games / bet365

Everi Digital / Atlantic Lottery Corporation

Digital Gaming Corporation / BetMGM

Skywind Group / Holland Casino

Playson / William Hill (Italy)

Stakelogic / Danske Spil

Parimatch / Vivo Gaming

Stakelogic / StarCasinò