GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Inspired, Endorphina and more

The final games and platform integrations round-up of the year from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of iSoftBet, Greentube, Evoplay, Inspired, Endorphina and Playtech.

iSoftBet’s Lanterns & Lions

iSoftBet has launched its latest Hold & Win title with the release of Ancient Chinese-themed slot Lanterns & Lions.

“We’re delighted to launch Lanterns & Lions as our latest Hold & Win title, embracing the rich culture of China and its god of wealth, Cai Shen,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

iSoftBet / Slotegrator

iSoftBet has also this week agreed a deal to add its slot portfolio to Slotegrator’s platform.

“Bringing our unmatched gaming experiences to players all around the world is a clear focus for us and by partnering with Slotegrator we’re able to widen our reach further than ever before,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind.

Greentube / Lottoland

Greentube has signed a deal to supply a selection of its slot portfolio to Lottoland.

“We believe that this varied selection of quality online slots offers players a premium gaming experience and will be a welcome addition to Lottoland’s collection of games,” said Greentube key account manager Germany Julia Schagerl.

Evoplay’s Christmas Reach

Evoplay has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of its new holiday-themed slot, Christmas Reach.

“Christmas Reach is Evoplay’s way of celebrating the festive period with our fans and partners,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Inspired / Rush Street Interactive

Inspired has signed a new agreement to supply its casino games to US operator Rush Street Interactive.

“Rush Street Interactive is a well-known operator with top gaming sites in key North American jurisdictions,” said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce.

Endorphina’s Water Tiger

Endorphina has launched its latest slot game, Water Tiger.

“I am happy to announce Endorphina’s newest Water Tiger to perfectly wrap up 2021 for the holidays,” said Endorphina head of account management Gretta Kochkonyan.

Playtech / Elys Game Technology

Playtech has agreed a content distribution agreement with Elys Game Technology in Italy.

“We are delighted to have launched Playtech’s premium line-up of i-gaming products throughout our Newgioco online distribution network in the regulated Italian market,” said Elys Game Technology executive chairman Michele Ciavarella.

Other notable game releases this week include:

Skyrocket Studios’ American Gods

Play’n GO’s Beasts of Fire

Nolimit City’s True Grit Redemption

Spinomenal’s 1 Reel Xmas

Tom Horn’s Frutopia

Red Rake Gaming’s Million Dracula 2

R. Franco Digital’s Christmas Nightmare

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

GrooveGaming / Matrix Studios

SOFTSWISS / Hölle Games

Salsa Technology / Skillzzgaming

Blueprint Gaming / StarCasinò

ParlayBay / Ellmount Group

Leap Gaming / ComeOn Group