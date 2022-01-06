This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
BigTimeGaming

iSoftBet lands major content deal in Germany with Gauselmann’s Merkur Spiel

6th January 2022 10:31 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games provider iSoftBet has expanded its presence in Germany's regulated iGaming market through a partnership with Gauselmann Group.

The new deal will see iSoftBet supply its portfolio of slots to the operator’s Merkur Spiel brand in Germany, including titles such as Gold Digger, Moriarty Megaways and recent release Majestic Gold Megaways.

"We’ve made a commitment to partnering with leading operators in major emerging markets and none are more well-known than Gauselmann Group and its Merkur Spiel brand," said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Federica Faggiano.  “Our products have already been well received in Germany, and this is another important step for iSoftBet as we look to push our global presence."

Merkur Spiel spokesperson Markus Ettlin added: "We are pleased to add top-quality online gaming content from iSoftBet to our growing slot games portfolio. 

"iSoftBet offers a strong range of gaming titles and innovative game mechanics which we know work well in Germany like Gold Digger, Majestic Megaways and Mighty Stallion Hold & Win. These will enhance the Merkur Spiel brand for our loyal players to enjoy."

Related Tags
Casino Gauselmann Group Germany iGaming iSoftBet Merkur Spiel Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet and ORYX Gaming

GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Inspired, Endorphina and more

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Scientific Games, Playtech and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Slotmill, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

Will the Evolution ‘illegal markets’ report herald a move away from black markets?

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Greentube and more

iSoftBet secures City of Buenos Aires license approval

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Ezugi, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Slotmill and Evoplay

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Red Tiger, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Slotmill, High 5 Games, Pragmatic Play and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring High 5 Games, Evoplay, NetEnt and more

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pariplay, Inspired and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evolution, Relax Gaming and more

Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
Relax Gaming
Technamin
BetGames TV
Evolution
BigTimeGaming