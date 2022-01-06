iSoftBet lands major content deal in Germany with Gauselmann’s Merkur Spiel

Casino games provider iSoftBet has expanded its presence in Germany's regulated iGaming market through a partnership with Gauselmann Group.

The new deal will see iSoftBet supply its portfolio of slots to the operator’s Merkur Spiel brand in Germany, including titles such as Gold Digger, Moriarty Megaways and recent release Majestic Gold Megaways.

"We’ve made a commitment to partnering with leading operators in major emerging markets and none are more well-known than Gauselmann Group and its Merkur Spiel brand," said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Federica Faggiano. “Our products have already been well received in Germany, and this is another important step for iSoftBet as we look to push our global presence."

Merkur Spiel spokesperson Markus Ettlin added: "We are pleased to add top-quality online gaming content from iSoftBet to our growing slot games portfolio.

"iSoftBet offers a strong range of gaming titles and innovative game mechanics which we know work well in Germany like Gold Digger, Majestic Megaways and Mighty Stallion Hold & Win. These will enhance the Merkur Spiel brand for our loyal players to enjoy."