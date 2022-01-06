PointsBet adds Evolution’s live casino games to New Jersey iGaming platform

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has added live dealer games from Evolution to its online casino offering in New Jersey.

Broadcast from Evolution's live dealer studio in the state, PointsBet players in New Jersey now have access to a range of live casino games, as well as the supplier's gameshow-style Dreamcatcher game.

"Live gaming in New Jersey represents a serious expansion of our relationship with Evolution and with our live gaming players," said PointsBet vice president of online casino revenue Aaron O’Sullivan. "PointsBet is committed to providing the most thrilling casino experience to our users.

“We received tremendous feedback and a clear message that users want more options, including live play. These games are fun and interactive, and we know they will be enthusiastically received."

New Jersey is the second state in which PointsBet has launched Evolution's live casino games after going live in Michigan in December.

"Every market offers new opportunities and technology challenges, and we are incredibly proud of our team for positioning us to launch live casino in New Jersey," said PointsBet president of product and technology Manjit Gombra Singh.

"Our proprietary technology stack gives us an edge that our competitors are unable to match, and the ability to provide more options as we continue to deliver our services throughout the US and Canada."

PointsBet launched its online casino in New Jersey last July through a market access deal with Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, having launched its sports betting product in the Garden State in January 2019.

PointsBet also operates sports betting in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, and West Virginia, with its iGaming offering currently live in Michigan and New Jersey.

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 7.01 per cent lower at AUD$6.23 per share in Sydney Thursday, setting a new 52-week low of $6.19 per share earlier in the day.