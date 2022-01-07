GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet and ORYX Gaming

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet and ORYX Gaming7th January 2022 10:22 am GMT
The first weekly games and platform integration round-up of 2022 from Gaming Intelligence features Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, ORYX Gaming and Ezugi.
Pragmatic Play’s Magician’s Secrets
Pragmatic Play is kicking off the New Year with the launch of its new spellbinding slot, Magician’s Secrets.
“We are thrilled to be able to start the New Year as strongly as we ended it, with Magician’s Secrets setting the standard for what is to arrive over the next 12 months,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.
iSoftBet/ Gauselmann Group
iSoftBet has agreed a deal to supply its games to Gauselmann Group’s Merkur Spiel brand in Germany’s regulated iGaming market.
“We’ve made a commitment to partnering with leading operators in major emerging markets and none are more well-known than Gauselmann Group and its Merkur Spiel brand,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Federica Faggiano.
iSoftBet’s Crabbin’ Crazy
iSoftBet is inviting players to grab a rod and start fishing for riches in its newest release Crabbin’ Crazy.
“Crabbin’ Crazy combines a fun theme with lucrative modifiers, multiple bonus rounds and clawsome win potential,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.
ORYX Gaming / 888casino
Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Gaming has launched its content in the UK with leading operator 888casino.
“The UK offers a substantial opportunity for Bragg to continue to grow its share in regulated global iGaming markets and we are thrilled to partner with 888, an already valued partner and one of the leading online betting and companies, for the launch of our content in the region,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney.
ORYX Gaming / SkillOnNet
ORYX Gaming has also this week gone live in the UK with several online casino brands operated by SkillOnNet.
“We are always looking for exciting new content to add to our offering and ORYX brings a diverse mix of unique and entertaining games that we are confident will resonate with our players in the UK,” said SkillOnNet head of games Jani Kontturi.
Ezugi
Ezugi has been approved to launch its live dealer games in the United Kingdom under parent Evolution’s licence.
“This is a very significant step for Ezugi and its growth,” said Ezugi business development director Pang Goh.
Pragmatic Play / BPlay
Pragmatic Play has signed an agreement to provide its slots and table games to BPlay in Buenos Aires City.
“It’s essential to partner with the leading operators in any jurisdiction we move into and BPlay fits that bill,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin America, Victor Arias.
Other notable game releases this week include:
Play’n GO’s Tale of Kyubiko
SYNOT Games’ Zeus Wild Thunder
ELK Studios’ Mystic Orbs
Belatra’s Northern Boom
Microgaming & Just For The Win’s The Bandit and the Baron
Swintt’s Extra Win X
Microgaming & Gong Gaming’s Buffalo Ways
Hacksaw Gaming’s King Carrot