GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, Playtech and more

This week’s games and platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Evolution, Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, Scientific Games, Endorphina, iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play and Playtech.

Pragmatic Play's Wild Depths

Pragmatic Play invites players on an aquatic journey filled with free spins, wilds and scatters in its latest slot release, Wild Depths.

“As one of our first slot releases of the New Year, we wanted to make Wild Depths as inclusive of an experience as possible for various player types, ” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Evolution's Lightning Roulette

Evolution has launched its popular Lightning Roulette online live casino game in New Jersey.

“We are delighted to launch Lightning Roulette in New Jersey and to be able to offer the game to our operators and their players in the state,” said Evolution commercial director for North America Jeff Millar.

iSoftBet's Red Dog

iSoftBet has expanded its table games portfolio with the launch of Red Dog.

“Red Dog is a simple, fast-paced card game that brings something different to players across the world,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Relax Gaming’s Plunderland

Relax Gaming is taking players on an unforgettable adventure in its latest slot release, Plunderland.

“We’re absolutely delighted to usher in 2022 with the release of Plunderland, this wonderfully designed slot has so much potential, we’re extremely confident that it’ll be a huge hit with players,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

Scientific Games / Wazdan

Scientific Games has bolstered its OpenGaming platform in the United States through an exclusive deal with Wazdan.

“This exclusive aggregation partnership further strengthens the wide range of games we can offer players in key regulated states across the US through our OpenGaming platform, which incorporate responsible gaming tools,” said SG Digital partnership director Steve Mayes.

Yggdrasil’s Money Mariachi Infinity Reels

Yggdrasil has launched its latest slot game in collaboration with ReelPlay, Money Mariachi Infinity Reels.

“A fun filled theme, huge win potential and the ever-popular Infinity Reels mechanic, Money Mariachi brings so many exciting gameplay elements to fans,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Endorphina / Twin Casino

Endorphina has agreed a new partnership with operator Twin Casino.

“Every new partnership is very exciting for our team, but being able to reach an agreement with one of the hottest casinos in the industry brings us great pleasure,” said Endorphina senior sales manager Zdenek Llosa.

iSoftBet / United Remote

iSoftBet has agreed a deal to launch its slot portfolio with United Remote brands including Lapalingo, Tigerspin and BetandPlay.

“As we start the new year, we’re delighted to partner with United Remote in an expansive slot deal,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind.

Pragmatic Play / Locosbet

Pragmatic Play has signed a multi-product deal with Latin America-facing operator Locosbet.

“We’re enjoying our expansion in Latin America and are very pleased to partner with Locosbet,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Pragmatic Play’s Baccarat and Speed Baccarat

Pragmatic Play has also expanded its Live Casino offering with the launch of new Baccarat and Speed Baccarat tables.

“We’re always on the search to reinforce the strongest aspects of our games and by adding new tables to our Live Casino products, we are able to let more players do what they love,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Playtech’s FashionTV Jackpot Baccarat

Playtech has teamed up with FashionTV Gaming to launch a new live baccarat jackpot game.

“We are very excited to partner with FashionTV Gaming Group to bring the FashionTV brand to the Live Casino market,” said Ariel Hayat, CEO of Playtech Romania Live Casino.

Other notable game releases this week include:

Nolimit City’s Tombstone R.I.P

BetConstruct’s Badugi

Lady Luck Games’ Madame Clues

Play’n GO’s 15 Crystal Rose: A Tale of Love

Microgaming & SpinPlay Games’ Bank Vault

BGaming’s Space XY

Blueprint Gaming’s 7's Deluxe: Fortune Spins

Red Rake Gaming’s Longmu and the Dragons

Kalamba Games’ Holmes: Reel Detective

Microgaming & Gold Coin Studios’ Dr. Wildshock: Mad Loot Lab

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Push Gaming / 888casino

Play’n GO / NetBet Italy

Zitro / SkillOnNet

EGT Interactive / Grand Casino Luzern