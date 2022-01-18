This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Relax Gaming partners GAN for Silverback Gaming distribution

18th January 2022 8:48 am GMT
Relax Gaming has agreed a new partnership with GAN to distribute Silverback Gaming’s content across its Silver Bullet platform.

The agreements follows GAN’s acquisition of the Bulgarian slot studio in December, in a deal which sees the supplier receive exclusive rights to all current and future Silverback titles.

Silverback plans on doubling its headcount by 2023 as it aims to produce 50 new mobile-first online slot games in the next three years, adding to the supplier’s existing portfolio which includes titles such as Aztec Luck and Mystery Stacks.

“Relax Gaming is delighted to continue its partnership with both Silverback and now GAN as part of its continued drive to work with innovative and promising studios under our Silver Bullet program,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “Silverback has delivered popular content that shows true potential and we are excited about the continuation of this successful partnership and Silverback Gaming’s packed roadmap.”

Silverback Gaming founder and CEO Raph Di Guisto commented: “Our partnership with a premier B2B partner like GAN and the ability to leverage their proven technological platform and distribution network presents an incredible opportunity to scale our portfolio into the US market.

“In addition, marrying our resources and teams of engineers will expedite our ability to bring new and exciting games to players over the coming years. We are very pleased to continue our relationship with Relax Gaming to ensure the best scope of distribution for our existing and upcoming content.”

