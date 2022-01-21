GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft, iSoftBet, Endorphina and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features leading suppliers including Betsoft Gaming, iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Endorphina, Greentube, Evoplay, Yggdrasil, Relax Gaming, ORYX Gaming and Evolution.

Betsoft Gaming’s Gold Tiger Ascent

Betsoft Gaming has released its first slot of the year with the launch of Gold Tiger Ascent.

“We are excited to bring this magical slot to our clients as our first release of 2022,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney.

iSoftBet’s Colossus: Hold & Win

iSoftBet is taking players to Ancient Greece with its new slot release, Colossus: Hold & Win.

“We’ve decided to kick off the new year the same way we ended it, with yet another Hold & Win title embracing a renowned era of world history,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Pragmatic Play’s Gold Party

Pragmatic Play has further expanded its game portfolio with the launch of a new Irish-themed slot, Gold Party.

“We’ve really kicked off the New Year with a bang, first releasing the underwater adventure Wild Depths and now the vibrant Gold Party,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Endorphina / FavBet

Endorphina has expanded its presence in Romania's regulated iGaming market through a new supply deal with leading operator FavBet.

“It’s a great achievement to partner with Endorphina because this provider offers us the newest games from the market,” said FavBet CEO Sergiu Burbulea.

Greentube / Fonbet

Greentube has taken a selection of its slot titles live with Fonbet in Greece.

“Our content is performing strongly in the Greek market and we are thrilled to reach even more local players through our partnership with Fonbet, a prominent and reputable operator,” said Greentube sales and key account manager for Greece Lisa Sandner.

Evoplay’s Penalty Series

Evoplay has expanded its game portfolio with the launch of a new football-themed instant game, Penalty Series.

“We always look to deliver experiences that are appealing to a wide range of players, so we decided to head in a different direction from our recent game releases with a football-inspired product,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Yggdrasil’s Xibalba

Yggdrasil and YG Masters partner Peter & Sons have launched their latest slot release Xibalba.

“Xibalba marks another fantastic addition to our portfolio by Peter & Sons,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Relax Gaming / Silverback Gaming

Relax Gaming has partnered with leading aggregator GAN to distribute Silverback Gaming’s content on its Silver Bullet platform

“Relax Gaming is delighted to continue its partnership with both Silverback and now GAN as part of its continued drive to work with innovative and promising studios under our Silver Bullet program,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

ORYX Gaming / StarVegas.ch

Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Gaming has expanded its presence in Switzerland through a new supplier deal with Casino Interlaken’s StarVegas.ch.

“Our partnership with Interlaken is another important step in our efforts to grow our game provision in the industry,” said Bragg Gaming chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

Evolution’s Eagles Live Dealer Black Jack

Kindred Group’s Unibet brand has launched an exclusive Philadelphia Eagles-themed live dealer game in partnership with Evolution.

“Evolution Gaming has created another world-class live dealer game that allows our customers to interact with real casino dealers through an internet video feed,” said Kindred US senior vice president Manuel Stan.

Other notable game releases this week include:

Push Gaming’s Bison Battle

Playson's Joker’s Coins: Hold and Win

Blueprint Gaming’s Gold Strike Bonanza

Microgaming & Stormcraft Studios’ Agent Jane Blonde Max Volume

Play'n GO’s Love Joker

Stakelogic’s Up6Timer

Armadillo Studios’ 15 Armadillos

Fantasma Games’ Medallion Megaways

Swintt’s Cocktail Book

Microgaming & Switch Studios’ Match Day

Booming Games’ Book of Poseidon

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Ainsworth / BetPlay

EGT Interactive / Novibet

DWG/ BetVictor

Habanero / Snaitech

BetConstruct / PopOK Gaming

Hacksaw Gaming / Svenska Spel Sport & Casino

Real Dealer Studios / William Hill

QTech Games / Wazdan

Push Gaming / 32Red

One Game / Comtrade Gaming

Tom Horn Gaming / Napoleon Sports & Casino

Leander Games / Holland Casino

Booming Games / Napoleon Sports & Casino

Ortiz Gaming / SkillOnNet

Salsa Technology / 7Mojos

Fantasma Games / Livespins

BETER Live / Parimatch