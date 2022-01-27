PointsBet unveils online casino product in West Virginia

Sydney-listed PointsBet has expanded its presence in West Virginia with the launch of its proprietary online casino offering in the market.

PointsBet has operated in West Virginia since the launch of its online sportsbook in August last year, with players in the state now gaining access to the operators iGaming platform.

"As PointsBet rapidly expands its presence across the U.S. and the online casino market continues to surge in popularity, we are thrilled to be able to now offer an online casino experience to users in West Virginia," said PointsBet's VP of online casino revenue Aaron O’Sullivan.

"It has been our goal to deliver the best-in-class casino content to our users in all of the states where we are permitted to offer the service. We remain committed to its growth and PointsBet's position as the leader in the online casino market."

West Virginia marks the third state in which PointsBet offers its proprietary iGaming platform, having launched in Michigan in May of 2021 followed by New Jersey in July.

PointsBet president of product and technology, Manjit Gombra Singh, said: "It is an exciting time for the online casino market, and we're proud to be able to tap into this momentum and introduce our proprietary product in West Virginia. We’re quickly scaling our business and have now integrated Scientific Games platform to expand our premium content portfolio. We're looking forward to expanding and refining our suite of products throughout the year to deliver more options for our users in PointsBet online casinos."

PointsBet operates in West Virginia through a market access partnership with Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PBH) closed 3.45 per cent lower at AUD$5.03 per share in Sydney Thursday, setting a new 52-week low of $4.83 per share earlier in the day.