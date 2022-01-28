GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Evoplay, Betsoft and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Betsoft Gaming, Evolution, Greentube, Inspired, Scientific Games, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay, Yggdrasil, ORYX Gaming, Relax Gaming and Atomic Slot Lab.

Betsoft Gaming’s Triple Juicy Drops

Betsoft Gaming has released its second slot title of the year with the launch of Triple Juicy Drops.

“Triple Juicy Drops is an exciting new direction for us,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney.

Read more…

Evolution’s Bac Bo

Evolution has expanded its dice game portfolio with the launch of Bac Bo.

“Bac Bo is another unique creation from our very talented product team and developers,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter.

Read more…

Greentube’s Power Prizes – Noble Peacock

Greentube has rolled out a new Asian-themed slot with the release of Power Prizes - Noble Peacock.

“Our Asia-inspired theme games have proven to be consistent performers and we are pleased to add to our portfolio with this latest example, which is packed with jackpot potential and engaging features,” said Greentube director of games development and operations Steve Cross.

Read more…

Greentube / Rush Street Interactive

Greentube has also this week partnered with Rush Street Interactive to take its content live in New Jersey on PlaySugarHouse.com.

“We are excited to go live with Rush Street Interactive in New Jersey,” said Greentube head of sales and key account management Markus Antl.

Read more…

Inspired’s GO FISH!

Inspired has launched its latest fishing-themed slot game with the release of GO FISH!

“We’re thrilled to kick start the year with the launch of GO FISH!, a fun game with an engaging new reel spin mechanic that wraps fully around three standard spinning middle reels to create an innovative and refreshing new gaming experience,” said Inspired chief product officer Steve Collett.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play’s Gates of Valhalla

Pragmatic Play has released a new Norse-themed slot, Gates of Valhalla.

“Norse-inspired games have become a real staple of our portfolio over the past 12 months, so it was only a matter of time before we returned to the genre,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play’s Rock Vegas

Pragmatic Play has further expanded its slot portfolio this week with the launch of Rock Vegas.

“Rock Vegas provides players with a thoroughly exciting experience, as well as a unique selection of bonus features that complement each other nicely,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Read more…

Scientific Games / PointsBet

Scientific Games has signed a multi-state partnership to launch its content with PointsBet in three US states.

“We are pleased this content partnership with Scientific Games is now live for our player base to experience the excellent content that is available to them,” said Pointsbet president of product and technology Manjit Gombra Singh.

Read more…

Evoplay’s Dragon’s Tavern

Evoplay has announced the latest addition to its slot portfolio with the launch of Dragon’s Tavern.

“We’re excited to extend our portfolio with the release of Dragon’s Tavern, a delightful slot that provides players with a heart-warming experience,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Read more…

Pariplay / Spearhead Studios

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has taken content from Spearhead Studios live on its Fusion gaming aggregation platform.

“Spearhead Studios has carved out a deserved reputation for delivering slick content that is very carefully designed to appeal to local audiences,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

Read more…

Atomic Slot Lab’s Egyptian Magic

Bragg Gaming’s newly established game development studio Atomic Slot Lab has launched its first slot, Egyptian Magic.

“Our first title, Egyptian Magic, from our newest game development studio, Atomic Slot Lab, demonstrates our strategic focus on developing high-quality content that is customized to meet the engaging entertainment features players in various iGaming markets favor,” said Bragg group director of content Doug Fallon.

Read more…

ORYX Gaming / Novibet

Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX Gaming has expanded its reach in the UK market after going live with Novibet.

“We are very excited to introduce our content to a new audience in the UK, a market where we have big ambitions and that offers great potential and growth opportunities,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

Read more…

Relax Gaming’s Hazakura Ways

Relax Gaming is taking players to the Far East in its new Samurai-themed slot release, Hazakura Ways.

“This vibrant slot offers players unforgettable gameplay coupled with truly exhilarating bonus features and mechanics,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

Read more…

Yggdrasil’s Cazino Zeppelin Reloaded

Yggdrasil is inviting players to step aboard the iconic Cazino Zeppelin once again in its new slot, Cazino Zeppelin Reloaded.

“It’s been over six years since we first introduced the world to one of our most iconic slot releases, Cazino Zeppelin,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy

Read more…

Yggdrasil & Jade Rabbit’s Steam Spin

Yggdrasil and YG Masters partner Jade Rabbit have teamed up for a third time to launch their latest slot, Steam Spin.

“We’ve enjoyed success with Jade Rabbit’s releases through the program so far and are very happy to be rolling out the wild-filled new hit, Steam Spin,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Read more…

Other notable game releases this week include:

Blueprint Gaming’s The G.O.A.T

Lightning Box’s Murphy's Pots

Play’n GO’s Gigantoonz

GAMOMAT’s Sevens Fire

Stakelogic & Jelly’s Might of Zeus

BGaming’s Aztec Magic MEGAWAYS

Microgaming & Northern Lights Gaming’s 5 Star Knockout

ESA Gaming’s Egyptian Reels

Red Rake Gaming’s Longmu and the Dragons

Stakelogic’s Marlin Catch

Habanero’s Lucky Durian

Wazdan’s Sizzling Moon

OneTouch’s Keno Rush

Microgaming & Gameburger Studios’ Fishin’ Pots of Gold

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Hacksaw Gaming / SkillOnNet

Leander / Betflag

Digital Gaming Corporation / Resorts Digital

Zitro Interactive / Codere

GoldenRace / win2day

Swintt / Interwetten

Amigo Gaming / Salsa Technology

Wazdan / Betsson

1X2 Network / iGamingPlatform