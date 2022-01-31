Pariplay agrees multi-state deal with Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Aspire Global’s content and aggregation business Pariplay has signed a multi-state distribution deal in the United States with Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

The direct integration will see Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform go live with the operator in New Jersey, West Virginia and Michigan, subject to regulatory approvals.

Pariplay was recently granted its provisional Michigan license and is live in both New Jersey and West Virginia, with its products expected to go live with Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter of 2022.

“We have taken major strides in the U.S. last year and partnering with Golden Nugget Online Gaming was a thrilling way to start 2022,” said Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew Maclean. “As a major brand in the US, they have an impressive reach that will only be strengthened as future plans progress. It is another statement of intent for us, and we can’t wait to take our products live in key states in early 2022.”

Golden Nugget Online Gaming vice president of product and operations, Warren Steven, added: “Pariplay is a seasoned content provider with a long history of developing innovative and high performing games for the iGaming industry. We are pleased to be partnering with Pariplay as we continue to expand on delivering quality content to our patrons.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were unchanged at SEK107.60 per share in Stockholm Monday morning, while shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:GNOG) closed 6.73 per cent higher at $7.45 per share in New York Friday.