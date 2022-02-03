Evolution rolls out dedicated live casino across ComeOn brands

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has launched a dedicated online live casino environment for ComeOn Group.

The Ruby Lounge-branded live casino environment has gone live across all ComeOn brands in multiple markets, and currently comprises eight live blackjack tables and one live roulette table.

“The Ruby Lounge extends choice and entertainment, offering an exclusive, premium, vibrant and exciting live gaming experience,” said ComeOn Group chief product officer Cristiano Blanco. “Once again, Evolution has proved what great partners they are. The Ruby Lounge has such a strong identity yet works with all our brands.”

ComeOn has been an Evolution partner since 2013, with the supplier providing its portfolio of live casino games and game shows titles, as well as slots from Evolution-owned studios NetEnt and Red Tiger, to brands including Snabbare, Hajper and Casinostugan.

“We have been working closely with ComeOn Group for many years and we’re delighted that their dedicated live casino environment is now live,” said Evolution commercial manager Erland Hellstrom. “The end result is magnificent and early statistics suggest that ComeOn Group players absolutely love the whole look and feel of this premium environment with its world-class live casino games.”

