GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Scientific Games, Red Tiger, Yggdrasil, Pariplay, iSoftBet and Betsoft Gaming.

Pragmatic Play’s Colossal Cash Zone

Pragmatic Play has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Colossal Cash Zone.

“Colossal Cash Zone blends elements from retro-styled fruity slots with a classic ‘70s aesthetic to create a distinctive entertainment experience,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Evoplay’s Wild Overlords

Evoplay has revealed the latest addition to its slot portfolio with the launch of Wild Overlords.

“Our latest release will enthral everyone who plays it, with a fascinating story and beautiful visuals – opening up a fantasy world to players that will be sure to enchant and entertain,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

iSoftBet’s Brilliant Diamonds: Hold & Win

iSoftBet has announced the latest addition to its Hold & Win portfolio of slots with the release of Brilliant Diamonds: Hold & Win.

“Players looking for a taste of luxury and glamour have come to the right place, with Brilliant Diamonds: Hold & Win providing elegant graphics, gripping sound effects and exclusive mechanics,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Pragmatic Play / Playbet

Pragmatic Play has signed a multi-product supply deal with South African operator Playbet.

“This is a fantastic agreement to seal with one of the leading players in South Africa and it furthers our ambitions in this key market,” said Pragmatic Play’s Yossi Barzely.

Pragmatic Play / Estrelabet

Pragmatic Play has also expanded its presence in Latin America through the launch of its content with Estrelabet.

“Our multi-product offering allows us to stand out and we’ve enjoyed significant success in Latin America bringing numerous verticals to operator partners and taking them live swiftly,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Scientific Games / Push Gaming

Scientific Games has expanded its casino aggregation platform through an integration with Push Gaming.

“We’re always looking to provide entertainment that delivers thrills to millions of players, which is why we source the best games from the most progressive studios like Push Gaming,” said Scientific Games partnership director for iGaming Steve Mayes.

Red Tiger / Gamingtec

Evolution-owned Red Tiger has agreed a new distribution deal with platform provider Gamingtec.

“Red Tiger is one of the most popular developers in the market so it was imperative for us to add its full suite of games to our portfolio as part of wider efforts to offer our partners the most comprehensive game lobby,” said Gamingtec’s Sapar Karyagdyyev.

Yggdrasil’s Dead Man’s Fingers

Yggdrasil and YG Masters partner G.Games are taking players on a swashbuckling adventure in their latest slot release, Dead Man’s Fingers.

“The fourth creation by G.Games as part of the YG Masters initiative sees players take to the seas in search of big wins,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Pariplay / Play Alberta

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has partnered NeoPollard Interactive to offer its gaming content to Canada’s Play Alberta iGaming site.

“We are excited to enter the Canadian marketplace through our joint efforts with NPi to capitalize on the opportunities that the North American market offers,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon.

Pariplay / Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Pariplay has also signed a multi-state distribution deal this week with leading US operator Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

“We have taken major strides in the U.S. last year and partnering with Golden Nugget Online Gaming was a thrilling way to start 2022,” said Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew Maclean.

Yggdrasil’s Towering Pays Excalibur

Yggdrasil and ReelPlay are taking players back to the land of King Arthur in their latest collaborative slot release, Towering Pays Excalibur.

“Towering Pays Excalibur is another exciting addition to our offering that’s packed with modifiers, stages and features to appeal to players of all tastes,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

iSoftBet / SmartSoft Gaming

iSoftBet has added Georgian supplier SmartSoft Gaming to its content aggregation platform.

“We are always looking to add cutting-edge content to our aggregation platform and SmartSoft’s innovative titles stand out, headlined by the XGames category,” said iSoftBet commercial aggregation manager Denisa Csepregi.

Betsoft Gaming / Joker.au

Betsoft Gaming has integrated its content with Ukrainian operator Joker.au.

“Betsoft’s content is a byword for quality entertainment in the iGaming industry,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney.

Betsoft Gaming / NetBet.it

Betsoft Gaming has also expanded its presence in Italy’s regulated iGaming market through a new integration with NetBet.it.

“Partnering with an established operator like NetBet.it who continuously delivers exceptional customer service is completely on point with our strategy,” said Betsoft Gaming’s Mackney.

