Inspired goes live in Michigan through GAN partnership

New York-listed supplier Inspired Entertainment has expanded the reach of its games in the United States through a new distribution deal with platform provider GAN.

GAN is initially distributing games from Inspired to operator partners in Michigan, with rollouts in additional US states slated for later in the year.

"Multiple top iGaming operators in the U.S. use GAN's platform and we are excited to collaborate with the GAN team," said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce.

"We are in the early innings of rollout in the U.S. digital gaming industry and having GAN as a platform partner broadens our market access. Demand for our content remains strong and we are looking forward to ramping our online slot portfolio and distribution."

GAN chief executive Dermot Smurfit added: ”Inspired's games have had strong performance in the US, and we are excited to include their proven popular content in the GAN library. Our Super RGS system has the potential to work with any US operator including non-platform clients and we are delighted to release Inspired content to other iGaming states and customers on the roadmap in 2022 and beyond."

Shares in GAN Ltd. (NSQ:GAN) gained 1.21 per cent to close at $6.67 per share in New York Tuesday, and were 1.95 per cent higher in pre-market trading Wednesday at $6.80 per share.

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:INSE) closed 3.07 per cent higher at $14.10 per share in New York Tuesday.