Soft2Bet expands Swedish presence with Betinia B2C launch

Malta-based iGaming supplier and operator Soft2Bet has rolled out a new consumer facing brand in Sweden's regulated iGaming market with the launch of Betinia.se.

Betinia offers Swedish players access more than 3,000 online slots, table and live casino games from suppliers including Play’n GO, Evolution and NetEnt, as well as a full sportsbook offering.

Betinia is the latest Soft2Bet-powered B2C brand to launch in Sweden, and will operate under the same licence as cadabrus.se, campobet.se and yoyocasino.se.

“With Soft2Bet already accustomed to the Swedish market, it feels like a reliable yet effective step to expand further into the territory,” said Soft2Bet CEO Boris Chaikin. “We look forward to greeting Swedish players to Betinia and for them to enjoy the same experience that has seen us become a leader in the highly competitive MGA market.”

The launch in Sweden follows Soft2Bet's recent licence approval from Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden to launch its online sports betting and gaming platform in Denmark for the first time.