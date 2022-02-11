GI Games Round-up: Evolution, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features Evolution, Yggdrasil, Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Scientific Games, ORYX Gaming, Playtech, Endorphina, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and Inspired.

Evolution’s GREAT 88

Evolution hosted an online event this week to showcase 25 new online casino games from its studio brands; Evolution, NetEnt, Red Tiger, Ezugi, Big Time Gaming and DigiWheel.

The 25 games are part of ‘THE GREAT 88’, an Evolution initiative that will see 88 games released by the group in 2022. Among the new releases are several big-brand tie-ins for games from Evolution, NetEnt, Red Tiger and Big Time Gaming, new homegrown titles, as well as sequels to already successful games from across Evolution’s studios

“We have an amazing product roadmap for 2022 and this truly is the year of product and innovation,” said Evolution CEO Martin Carlesund.

Read more…

Inspired's Space Invaders Roulette

Inspired has launched Space Invaders Roulette, a new officially licensed Space Invaders game from TAITO Corp.

“Space Invaders Roulette combines the thrill and popularity of roulette with one of the most well-known gaming brands of all time, in what we think will become one of this year’s most legendary iGaming launches,” said Inspired chief product officer Steve Collett.

Read more...

Pragmatic Play's Elemental Gems Megaways

Pragmatic Play takes players on a journey through ancient China in its latest release, Elemental Gems Megaways.

“Elemental Gems Megaways sees us return to ancient China in search of great wealth,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Read more...

Yggdrasil & Reflex Gaming’s Time Machine

Yggdrasil has partnered Reflex Gaming to take players back in time to Victorian England in their new sci-fi slot release, Time Machine.

“We urge players to travel in time back to the Victorian age in our engaging new hit, Time Machine,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Read more…

Yggdrasil & Bulletproof Games’ Tiki Runner 2 DoubleMax

Yggdrasil has also teamed up with Bulletproof Games to launch their latest slot release, Tiki Runner 2 DoubleMax.

“We can always rely on Bulletproof Games to produce new online slots that are not only highly engaging and fun to play, but visually stunning as well,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Read more…

Relax Gaming / Spribe

Relax Gaming has expanded its casino platform through a new integration with Spribe.

“Having shown such high levels of innovation with its smash hit game Aviator, we are delighted to welcome Spribe as a Powered By Relax partner,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play’s The Ultimate 5

Pragmatic Play is inviting players to join some of Africa’s most majestic wild beasts on the sprawling plains of the savanna in its newest slot release, The Ultimate 5.

“Moving the action away from mythology to the plains of Africa, The Ultimate 5 takes players on an adventure that channels its wild side,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play / BeyondPlay

Pragmatic Play has also entered into a deal this week to integrate its content with BeyondPlay’s newly launched iGaming platform.

“We are super happy to see Pragmatic Play get behind our innovative vision and commit to be an early mover on this exciting opportunity,” said BeyondPlay founder and CEO Karolina Pelc.

Read more…

Greentube / Batavia Casino

Greentube has gone live in the regulated Dutch iGaming market with Play North’s newly launched Batavia Casino brand.

“We have already seen great results from our initial activity within the newly regulated market in the Netherlands and players have responded well to the wealth of content we have provided,” said Greentube sales and key account manager for the Netherlands Andy Duschek.

Read more…

Scientific Games / RushBet.co

Scientific Games has taken its casino content live with Rush Street Interactive’s Colombia-facing RushBet.co brand.

“Scientific Games is proud to partner with RSI, a respected and proven gaming operator for online casinos in the US and Latin America,” said Tatiana García Barrenechea, commercial director for LatAm iGaming at Scientific Games.

Read more…

ORYX Gaming / Blue Guru Games

Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Gaming has agreed a deal to add titles from Blue Guru Games to its distribution platform.

“Blue Guru has assembled a strong team of talent and their approach to game design aligns incredibly well with our portfolio approach,” said Bragg group director of content Doug Fallon.

Read more…

Playtech / Leap Gaming

Playtech has expanded its platform with new virtual sports and casino content from Leap Gaming.

“We are extremely pleased about the partnership with Playtech, one of the most prominent gaming technology providers in the world,” said Leap Gaming customer success manager Andreea Spiteri.

Read more…

Endorphina’s Wild Love

Endorphina has released its first slot of 2022 with the launch of Wild Love.

“I am happy to announce Endorphina’s first release of 2022 – a romantic slot Wild Love,” said Endorphina head of account management Gretta Kochkonyan.

Read more…

Endorphina / Sportingtech

Endorphina has also signed an agreement this week to provide its portfolio of slots to platform provider Sportingtech.

“This is a landmark deal for us and the perfect way to start 2022,” said Sportingtech CEO Ivo Doroteia.

Read more…

Relax Gaming’s Space Miners

Relax Gaming is taking players into outer space in its latest slot release Space Miners.

“We are hoping that life on Mars, and beyond, proves to be as fruitful as Elon Musk has suggested it might be,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

Read more…

iSoftBet / Kaizen Gaming

iSoftBet has gone live with Kaizen Gaming’s Betano brand in Bulgaria.

“We have a strong working relationship with Kaizen Gaming and are very pleased to take our complete solution live with its Betano brand in Bulgaria,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Federica Faggiano.

Read more…

iSoftBet / Sportingtech

iSoftBet has also struck a deal this week to integrate its content with Sportingtech’s Quantum platform.

“We are excited to be partnering with Sportingtech, as we are keen to make serious headway in regulated markets around the globe,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind.

Read more…

Inspired / GAN

Inspired has launched its content in Michigan’s regulated iGaming market in partnership with GAN.

“Multiple top iGaming operators in the US use GAN’s platform and we are excited to collaborate with the GAN team,” said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce.

Read more…

Other notable game releases this week include:

Blueprint Gaming’s Wish Upon a Cashpot

BGaming’s Squidpot

Microgaming & GONG Gaming Technologies’ Viking Queen

Stakelogic’s Hold4Timer

Play’n GO’s Cat Wilde and the Lost Chapter

Microgaming & SpinPlay Games’ Wolf Call

Kalamba Games’ Finnegan’s Banditos

Belatra Games’ Hot Wild Pepper

Spinomenal’s Books of Wolves

Microgaming & Gameburger Studios’ Hyper Strike HyperSpins

Nolimit City’s Punk Toilet

Microgaming & Switch Studios’ French Roulette

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Playzido / Begame Group

QTech Games / Spribe

Spearhead Studios / iForium

Playson / bet365 Italy

Playson / Swiss Casinos

Design Works Gaming / BoyleSports

Stakelogic Live / BetCity.nl