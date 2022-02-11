GI Games Round-up: Evolution, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Evolution, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more11th February 2022 11:09 am GMT
This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features Evolution, Yggdrasil, Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Scientific Games, ORYX Gaming, Playtech, Endorphina, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and Inspired.
Evolution’s GREAT 88
Evolution hosted an online event this week to showcase 25 new online casino games from its studio brands; Evolution, NetEnt, Red Tiger, Ezugi, Big Time Gaming and DigiWheel.
The 25 games are part of ‘THE GREAT 88’, an Evolution initiative that will see 88 games released by the group in 2022. Among the new releases are several big-brand tie-ins for games from Evolution, NetEnt, Red Tiger and Big Time Gaming, new homegrown titles, as well as sequels to already successful games from across Evolution’s studios
“We have an amazing product roadmap for 2022 and this truly is the year of product and innovation,” said Evolution CEO Martin Carlesund.
Inspired's Space Invaders Roulette
Inspired has launched Space Invaders Roulette, a new officially licensed Space Invaders game from TAITO Corp.
“Space Invaders Roulette combines the thrill and popularity of roulette with one of the most well-known gaming brands of all time, in what we think will become one of this year’s most legendary iGaming launches,” said Inspired chief product officer Steve Collett.
Pragmatic Play's Elemental Gems Megaways
Pragmatic Play takes players on a journey through ancient China in its latest release, Elemental Gems Megaways.
“Elemental Gems Megaways sees us return to ancient China in search of great wealth,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.
Yggdrasil & Reflex Gaming’s Time Machine
Yggdrasil has partnered Reflex Gaming to take players back in time to Victorian England in their new sci-fi slot release, Time Machine.
“We urge players to travel in time back to the Victorian age in our engaging new hit, Time Machine,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.
Yggdrasil & Bulletproof Games’ Tiki Runner 2 DoubleMax
Yggdrasil has also teamed up with Bulletproof Games to launch their latest slot release, Tiki Runner 2 DoubleMax.
“We can always rely on Bulletproof Games to produce new online slots that are not only highly engaging and fun to play, but visually stunning as well,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.
Relax Gaming / Spribe
Relax Gaming has expanded its casino platform through a new integration with Spribe.
“Having shown such high levels of innovation with its smash hit game Aviator, we are delighted to welcome Spribe as a Powered By Relax partner,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.
Pragmatic Play’s The Ultimate 5
Pragmatic Play is inviting players to join some of Africa’s most majestic wild beasts on the sprawling plains of the savanna in its newest slot release, The Ultimate 5.
“Moving the action away from mythology to the plains of Africa, The Ultimate 5 takes players on an adventure that channels its wild side,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.
Pragmatic Play / BeyondPlay
Pragmatic Play has also entered into a deal this week to integrate its content with BeyondPlay’s newly launched iGaming platform.
“We are super happy to see Pragmatic Play get behind our innovative vision and commit to be an early mover on this exciting opportunity,” said BeyondPlay founder and CEO Karolina Pelc.
Greentube / Batavia Casino
Greentube has gone live in the regulated Dutch iGaming market with Play North’s newly launched Batavia Casino brand.
“We have already seen great results from our initial activity within the newly regulated market in the Netherlands and players have responded well to the wealth of content we have provided,” said Greentube sales and key account manager for the Netherlands Andy Duschek.
Scientific Games / RushBet.co
Scientific Games has taken its casino content live with Rush Street Interactive’s Colombia-facing RushBet.co brand.
“Scientific Games is proud to partner with RSI, a respected and proven gaming operator for online casinos in the US and Latin America,” said Tatiana García Barrenechea, commercial director for LatAm iGaming at Scientific Games.
ORYX Gaming / Blue Guru Games
Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Gaming has agreed a deal to add titles from Blue Guru Games to its distribution platform.
“Blue Guru has assembled a strong team of talent and their approach to game design aligns incredibly well with our portfolio approach,” said Bragg group director of content Doug Fallon.
Playtech / Leap Gaming
Playtech has expanded its platform with new virtual sports and casino content from Leap Gaming.
“We are extremely pleased about the partnership with Playtech, one of the most prominent gaming technology providers in the world,” said Leap Gaming customer success manager Andreea Spiteri.
Endorphina’s Wild Love
Endorphina has released its first slot of 2022 with the launch of Wild Love.
“I am happy to announce Endorphina’s first release of 2022 – a romantic slot Wild Love,” said Endorphina head of account management Gretta Kochkonyan.
Endorphina / Sportingtech
Endorphina has also signed an agreement this week to provide its portfolio of slots to platform provider Sportingtech.
“This is a landmark deal for us and the perfect way to start 2022,” said Sportingtech CEO Ivo Doroteia.
Relax Gaming’s Space Miners
Relax Gaming is taking players into outer space in its latest slot release Space Miners.
“We are hoping that life on Mars, and beyond, proves to be as fruitful as Elon Musk has suggested it might be,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.
iSoftBet / Kaizen Gaming
iSoftBet has gone live with Kaizen Gaming’s Betano brand in Bulgaria.
“We have a strong working relationship with Kaizen Gaming and are very pleased to take our complete solution live with its Betano brand in Bulgaria,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Federica Faggiano.
iSoftBet / Sportingtech
iSoftBet has also struck a deal this week to integrate its content with Sportingtech’s Quantum platform.
“We are excited to be partnering with Sportingtech, as we are keen to make serious headway in regulated markets around the globe,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind.
Inspired / GAN
Inspired has launched its content in Michigan’s regulated iGaming market in partnership with GAN.
“Multiple top iGaming operators in the US use GAN’s platform and we are excited to collaborate with the GAN team,” said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce.
Other notable game releases this week include:
Blueprint Gaming’s Wish Upon a Cashpot
BGaming’s Squidpot
Microgaming & GONG Gaming Technologies’ Viking Queen
Stakelogic’s Hold4Timer
Play’n GO’s Cat Wilde and the Lost Chapter
Microgaming & SpinPlay Games’ Wolf Call
Kalamba Games’ Finnegan’s Banditos
Belatra Games’ Hot Wild Pepper
Spinomenal’s Books of Wolves
Microgaming & Gameburger Studios’ Hyper Strike HyperSpins
Nolimit City’s Punk Toilet
Microgaming & Switch Studios’ French Roulette
Other notable platform integrations this week include:
Playzido / Begame Group
QTech Games / Spribe
Spearhead Studios / iForium
Playson / bet365 Italy
Playson / Swiss Casinos
Design Works Gaming / BoyleSports
Stakelogic Live / BetCity.nl