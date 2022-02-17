This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Strive signs Golden Nugget Online Gaming deal in Arizona and Ontario

17th February 2022 10:48 am GMT
OpenBet

iGaming technology provider Strive Gaming has agreed a deal to provide its player account management (PAM) platform to Golden Nugget Online Gaming's (GNOG) operations in Arizona and Ontario.

Strive Gaming's PAM will initially power GNOG’s online sportsbook launch in Arizona, followed by a planned launch in Ontario, where GNOG is seeking an iGaming licence.

“As we rapidly expand our online presence across North America, GNOG needed a PAM partner who could quickly integrate and launch our chosen sports betting engine, without sacrificing any of the flexibility or functionality expected from a top-tier PAM,” said Golden Nugget Online Gaming president Thomas Winter. “We are confident in our choice of Strive Gaming and have been very impressed with what we’ve witnessed from both the team, and the platform, to date.”

Strive Gaming CEO Max Meltzer commented: “The Golden Nugget Online Gaming team is one of the most experienced online operators in the US. After a thorough examination of the PAM supplier market, GNOG’s choice of Strive is a testament to what we have developed and are now capable of offering via our North American focused services and solutions.”

GNOG becomes Strive's second client in Arizona following a deal with the Tohono O’odham Tribe.

Shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:GNOG) closed 2.78 per cent lower at $8.40 per share in New York Wednesday.

